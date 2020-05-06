To the Editor:
Thank you for your recent editorial encouraging people to wear protective masks in public.
The people who believe that their "freedom" is curtailed by health and safety mandates, such as social distancing, staying at home and wearing masks, should be reminded that citizens must act responsibly if they wish to live in a democratic society.
Rights and responsibilities go hand-in-hand.
Freedom without restraints can result in anarchy, in case someone missed that lesson of history.
Ann Seltzer
Avon Lake
To the Editor:
Your article on this topic quoted the Brookings Institution in saying that "...it is obvious to everyone seeking to understand the United States' response to the novel coronavirus...that there were massive failures of judgment and inaction..." It also said "...an investigation will need to grapple with insufficient preparation and capacity, poor leadership and coordination, slowness, and regulatory failures, among many other factors."
I think it's also "obvious to everyone" that the major factor by a very wide margin (apparently included in "many other factors" by Brookings) was the manner in which China handled the virus that emanated in the city of Wuhan and the lies they told the rest of the world.
Of course, grappling with the China aspect of the problem may be a little more difficult than resolving those other factors.
Jim Johnston
Avon Lake
