I recognize that this will not be popular with many readers and probably most of the West Life staff. And I certainly commiserate with all those who are suffering from COVID-19. I also certainly don't support the individuals who are protesting the state's handling of the crisis in other than a peaceful manner. However, I think there needs to be a little balance in reporting on the COVID-19 issues, particularly the need for face masks.
I don't believe the issue with face masks (who should wear them, when and where, what they should be made of, how they should be cleaned, etc?) is settled science. On March 8, noted infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci told “60 Minutes” "There's no reason to be walking around with a mask." Also, both the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommended that healthy people "wear masks only when taking care of those who are sick or suspected of having the virus." More recently, on May 5, another expert, U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams, repeated his advice against "healthy people wearing face masks." He also stated that "What the WHO and the CDC have reaffirmed in the last few days is that they do not recommend the general public wear masks."
I acknowledge that other "experts" have different opinions about wearing face masks. But given the differences of opinion regarding this issue, I don't think individuals who don't choose to wear them should be shamed.
Jim Johnston
Avon Lake
Editor’s Note: Health officials note that the purpose of wearing masks is to protect others in case the wearer is already infected. Shaming by both sides of the issue is, we feel, totally unacceptable.
As a resident of Lorain County and a former state representative, I am disappointed in the state Supreme Court’s decision on HB 70. The bill was passed so quickly, it was like a high-speed train in the middle of the night. You know this very well. It is a bad way of doing public business and is bad government.
We need local control and local accountability in our school districts. Gov. Kasich made his political statement. He was no fan of public education. He’s no longer governor. This is now the bad baggage he has left for you. It’s now on your watch. You are accountable for this continuing. These are your bags to carry or discard.
I am asking that as our Lorain County reps and senator, that you introduce bills and support a bipartisan effort to return local control to Lorain and other schools under state control in Ohio. I want the best for our children and our communities, as I’m sure you do. The time is now to step up and do the right thing.
Local control and local accountability is good government. A moratorium is not the answer. It could disappear as quickly as HB 70 arrived. In Elyria, the topic still comes up in conversation.
There is still fear in the city that a loss of local control could happen to their schools in the very near future. The state's report card system has been designed to make public education look bad and to prop up vouchers and charter schools. You know this as well.
Please talk to Gov. DeWine and Sen. Peggy Lehner to stress this is the right thing to do. Please step up and introduce legislation and work in a bipartisan way to give our parents the voice they rightfully should have about the education of their children.
Feel free to contact me to discuss this important issue. The time for action is now. Do the right thing.
Matt Lundy
Lorain County
