To the Editor:
It seems that when an election is near, city council wakes up and controversy erupts. In this case, North Olmsted City Council is at odds with the administration over the Cleveland water agreement.
So, let’s analyze this water agreement and the negotiations that have been going on. First off, the anti-poaching policy wherein Cleveland wants half the income tax revenue from North Olmsted for five years if a business chooses to move from Cleveland to North Olmsted. This has nothing to do with water or the pipes under our streets. Since Cleveland wants that add-on concession in the agreement, I would suggest North Olmsted add to the negotiations a 30% shared cost paid by Cleveland water to North Olmsted to cover our sewer plant operation for their water that must be disposed of in our sewer system. Why not? Everything is subject to negotiations until it is settled. Seem absurd? Not if you consider the litigation that Westlake is going through with Cleveland Water. Cleveland is saying that those pipes under Westlake streets belong to Cleveland and not Westlake. So, if Westlake decides to switch from Cleveland water to Avon, Cleveland wants to be paid for them – millions. And yet, Cleveland is telling North Olmsted that we will be responsible for our water pipes if we don’t sign their agreement. Add to that, if Westlake succeeds and starts getting water from Avon, and we do get our water through Westlake pipes, how will that affect our agreement with Cleveland?
You know that utilities like the electric, gas, and phone companies all take care of their own common lines of service, so why not our water provider? Seems I recall years ago, Cleveland running hoses at the curbs to supply water to homes while they dried out their mains for sealing purposes.
This water agreement should be handled by our law department and I might suggest the city of North Olmsted hire outside counsel to do that. Neither the mayor nor the council president is equipped to negotiate the water agreement with Cleveland and that’s how I see it.
Dennis Lambert
North Olmsted
To the Editor:
I want to thank the Bay Village school district for keeping the mask requirement in our schools, keeping the safety and health of our community the No. 1 priority.
With the highly infectious Delta variant circulating, removing masks indoors is not safe at this time and puts in person classes in jeopardy. Just one infected child could spread the virus to an entire class, especially in the younger grades where no children are yet vaccinated.
This is why the CDC, the Academy of American Pediatrics, the Ohio Department of Health and the Cuyahoga County Department of Health strongly recommend masks in schools at this point in the pandemic.
Many are saying that the reason why we can drop the mask mandate inside school buildings is because children are at minimal risk for severe COVID. Yet, we are seeing huge hospitalization spikes in children who have caught the Delta variant, including children admitted to intensive care units.
Last school year proved that kids could go to school and remain safe, even during a global pandemic. Why was this possible? MASKS. Masks worked last school year, and most children adapted well. And part of the reason masks worked well is because all children and staff wore them inside diligently. If we move toward a maskless or mask-optional environment, especially among children under 12, we risk losing that safety measure that so many of us desire and deserve for our children.
We wear face masks to protect others to ensure health for all. We cannot continue to allow human decency and caring about our neighbors to be swallowed by politics and partisanship.
Shana Samson
Bay Village
To the Editor:
Applause to our Rocky River garbage people.
It took two able bodies with great effort to move a dresser to the curb for pickup. The garbage person picked it up with one hand and threw it on the truck.
What Olympic employees we have.
Thank You!
Joyce Johnston
Rocky River
