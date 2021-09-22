To the Editor:
“Voting month” (Oct. 4-Nov. 2) is almost here and the Westlake/North Olmsted chapter of the League of Women Voters of Greater Cleveland has planned several ways for voters to obtain information about the candidates for Westlake elective offices. The first is an “in person” program Saturday, Sept. 25, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Westlake Porter Public Library, 27333 Center Ridge Road. Attendees will simply mingle for informal conversations with the candidates. All candidates for mayor, president of council, council member, law director and Board of Education have been invited to participate. This event will take place in the Library Courtyard, but attendees should have masks available in case weather forces the group to go indoors.
The only contested race in Westlake for the Nov. 2, 2021, election is for the City Council representatives of Wards 2 and 4. A candidate forum via Zoom will take place at 7 p.m. Oct. 12. The Zoom webinar format has been selected to address COVID concerns and to broaden voters’ choices for learning about the candidates.
Advance registration is needed to participate in the Oct. 12 candidate forum. Go to https://bit.ly/LWV_westlakecouncil2-4 to register. Those attending the Zoom session will be able to submit questions for the candidates using the chat feature. The video of this event (and all other LWV candidate webinars) will be available afterwards on the League’s YouTube channel, which can be selected at LWVGreaterCleveland.org.
An additional way to obtain information about this year’s candidates is the League’s national VOTE411 website. Those candidates who have chosen to participate have provided biographical information and answers to pertinent questions. The VOTE411.org website is available 24/7 until the polls close on Nov. 2.
Oct. 4 is the deadline for registering to vote in November and for changing one’s address. Requests for mail-in ballots can be submitted to the Board of Elections at any time until Oct. 30. For details about these procedures and to learn about early voting times and places, see the Cuyahoga County Board of Elections website, boe.cuyahogacounty.gov.
Janice Patterson
Westlake/North Olmsted Chapter of the League of Women Voters of Greater Cleveland
To the Editor:
Put a STOP to it.
Have you noticed that more and more drivers treat STOP signs like they’re a suggestion rather than a rule of the road?
Admittedly, my observation isn’t based on official statistics or scientific evidence. It merely relies on eyeballs and shoe leather … walking with my wife through neighborhoods in Fairview Park, North Olmsted, Westlake and Rocky River for nearly 20 years.
Folks who are studying their cell phones and texting while behind the wheel are already placing pedestrians and careful drivers at risk. This risk is increased by the growing number of drivers who are ignoring STOP signs.
Can we return to the time when a STOP sign appeared at the intersection of common sense and common courtesy?
Joseph Franklin Fairview Park
To the Editor:
The weekend of Sept. 11 and 12 proved to be a fundraising extravaganza for the Westlake Girls Basketball Program! To kick off the weekend of festivities, a golf outing was held on Saturday at Hilliard Lakes Golf Course. The weather was perfect, and a great time was had by all. A special “Thank you” goes out to our hole sponsors: TNBA, MAC Basketball, Westlake Girls Softball Association, Photodac Photography, Village Project, Huntington Bank, Alloy Wheel Repair, Tripepi Consulting, the Barone family, the Kress family, the McNeil family, the Nash family, the Puchmeyer family, the Rojeck family, and the DiLillo family — including Westlake’s No. 1 fan, Chad!
We also would like to recognize our “Silver Weekend Sponsors'' who helped with our golf outing AND the Browns Viewing Party; SMAC Basketball, Henton & Associates and Hail Mary’s! Last, but not least, we would like to recognize Tom Bihn of TEFMK designs, who sponsored a hole and supplied the awesome gifts found in each golfer’s gift bag!
The fun continued to the next day at the Browns Viewing Party, which was held at the Elks Lodge on Sunday. The team, parents, family members and fans were able to watch the Browns vs. Chiefs game on the big screen. Although our favorite team didn’t win, the spectators were able to enjoy food, drinks, a 50/50 raffle and even a silent auction. Both events proved to be a huge success in raising funds that will be used for season expenses, apparel and equipment for every girl involved in all levels of the program.
The WHS basketball program would also like to extend a huge “Thank you” to the local businesses that donated to our silent auction: Hail Mary’s, Graeter’s Ice Cream, Mitchell’s Ice Cream, Campbell’s Sweets, Dick’s Sporting Goods, ACE Hardware, Athleta, Aveda Salon, Cleveland Cavaliers, Westfield Country Club, Top Tier Cakes, Peace Love and Little Donuts, Swenson’s, Stone House Grill, AJ’s Urban Grill, Sherwin-Williams, Pinspiration, Nothing Bundt Cakes, Ohio City Burrito, MELT, Lake County Captains, Heck’s Café, Goodtime III, Gale’s Garden Center, Famous Dave’s, Dewey’s Pizza, Corso’s, Cleveland Orchestra, Cleveland Monsters, Chipotle, BJ’s Restaurant, Bonefish Grill, American Girl Doll, Akron Rubber Ducks, and Mr. Hero.
We couldn’t have done it without you, and your support is greatly appreciated. Our intention is that you are recognized for your contributions and in turn, be supported by the entire WHS athletic community!
Angie Douglas Westlake Girls Basketball Program
To the Editor:
Anthony Gonzalez is wrong.
I was shocked when Gonzalez called President Trump a cancer. Since when is a cancer one who reduces taxes, increases employment for all demographics, improves the plight of retired service persons, increases our military preparedness, reduces inflation for all, brings peace to the Middle East, brings us a vaccine in record time and believes that life begins at conception. Trump was the best cancer doctor we have had in Washington since President Reagan.
President Trump did his best to rid Washington of the cancers of waste, inefficiency and corruption. Those are the worst cancers in the federal government. President Trump treasured American constitutional freedoms and the life of the unborn! What kind of a person sees anything wrong with Trump's goals and accomplishments?
Ken and Lois Kodger
Avon Lake
