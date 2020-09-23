To the Editor:
While reading the article about the attempted abduction of the real estate agent on Aug. 22, I was shocked to see that abduction (such a serious crime) is only a third-degree felony and assault a first-degree misdemeanor. Our laws need to be changed with stiffer penalties for such serious and life-threatening crimes.
Mildred Radvanyi
North Ridgeville
To the Editor:
Put a STOP to it!
Have you noticed that more and more drivers are treating STOP signs like they’re a suggestion rather than a rule of the road?
Admittedly, my observation isn’t based on official statistics or scientific evidence. It merely relies on eyeballs and shoe leather…walking with my wife through neighborhoods in Fairview Park, North Olmsted, Westlake and Rocky River for nearly 20 years.
Folks who are studying their cell phones and texting while behind the wheel are already placing pedestrians and careful drivers at risk. This risk is increased by the growing number of drivers who are ignoring STOP signs.
Can we return to the time when a STOP sign appeared at the intersection of common sense and common courtesy?
Joseph Franklin
Fairview Park
To the Editor:
Matt Dolan states on his website “I continue to support education as my top budget priority as the Chairman of the Senate Finance Committee.” Unfortunately, his actions proved differently.
During last year’s budgeting process, Matt Dolan sponsored an amendment to give one of the wealthiest communities in Ohio, Hunting Valley, a $5.8 million a year tax break. Residents, whose average income is $500,000 and average house value is $1.3 million, complained to Dolan that they were paying too much in property taxes.
The Ohio Board of Education’s local tax effort index, comparing financial support level to the capacity to pay, shows that Hunting Valley residents pay about half the average paid across the state.
The most disturbing part of Dolan’s actions was that he slipped the amendment into the budget at the end of the process. Fortunately, Orange district officials noticed the change and alerted the governor, who used his line-item veto to strike it from the final budget. If Matt Dolan truly supported education as a top budget priority, his attempt to underfund Orange City Schools would never have happened. It is important that voters remember Dolan’s lack of integrity when they cast their ballots.
Tom Jackson, Dolan’s opponent in the Ohio Senate District 24 race, supports investing in education and fair school funding. Tom Jackson will work to ensure every child receives an excellent education, invest in public schools and colleges, and demand accountability for all schools receiving public funds and vouchers.
Sara DeMuch
Moreland Hills
To the Editor:
If you want to help persuade the Lakewood Public Library Director James Crawford and Board of Trustees to allow the public to again use its public internet computers, call me at 216-221-0228 to get organized. Weeks ago the approximately 30 Cuyahoga County Public Libraries and nearly 30 Cleveland Public Library branches re-opened their computers for the public. So did Rocky River and Westlake Porter libraries. Too far to walk to. Why not Lakewood? A Lakewood library employee recently told me not till the virus scare is over. Months? Years? We own the library and pay its director and staff with our tax dollars. We need and deserve better management that will allow us to use computers, which are the most important and useful thing at the library. If the computer rooms are too small or stuffy for virus protection, fans can circulate the air. At 6 feet distance, several computers easily fit into both big computer rooms. Computers can be put in the big multi-purpose room and the 2nd floor big reading room. But it looks like the library director and trustees just don't care. Maybe they should resign or be fired for this. Or elect who runs the library, like we elect the mayor. We use the library more than we use City Hall.
Crawford is on the Lakewood Observer newspaper advisory board, which may be why the untrustworthy Lakewood Observer refused to publish this letter.
Steve Gannis Lakewood
To the Editor:
President Trump, you have had almost four years to lead the United States
and have failed us by your own choosing. Whether it be in foreign
policy and domestic policy you have not protected the United States as
Commander-in Chief.
Now comes the latest news about your complete disrespect for our military
and total disregard for the Covid 19 virus. We the American people have
finally borne witness to what happens when they place an incompetent
business leader into the Oval Office. Quality of life is not a business
decision sir but rather it is a humane choice to be empathetic to those who
cannot help themselves.
Joe Biden has that empathy and will return the United States to the era when
we were respected internationally because of how we treat our citizens
domestically.
This election is a clear choice between those who have never had it so good
and those of us who know we can do better. Joe Biden will lead us there.
Fellow citizens, exercise your right to vote to preserve your sacred
heritage, promote your children’s future and obtain the blessings of liberty
we all cherish.
To restore a sense of decency to the United States rise and vote!
Joe Bialek
Cleveland
