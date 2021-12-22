In just a few days, it’s Christmas, a time of joy and happiness. Families will come together – I hope safely – to celebrate the holiday together for the first time in two years.
Santa will be visiting. Even today, he visits our home for my 27-year-old daughter and my 24-year-old son. He disappeared one year, and a request was made that he return.
He did.
As a kid, I moved all around. My dad was in the Army, so we celebrated Christmas in many locales. Perhaps the strangest was in Hollywood, Florida, when he was stationed in Korea. On Christmas Day, we went to the beach. We were the only ones there. The locals were all acting as if that 75-degree day was cold, while the Love family, newly arrived from scenic Fort Knox, Kentucky, thought it was perfect beach weather.
We ended up in East Alabama, where there might be one snow a year. It was usually in January, so there was no such thing as a white Christmas.
However, there was nothing like Christmas in Germany. We celebrated it in Mannheim during the mid-1960s.
Germans have a lot of great customs. There is Nikolaus. That’s the spelling, and it’s not pronounced Nickolaus. He’s a lot like Father Christmas.
There was also Krampus, the visitor of naughty children. Here, they get coal. There, they get a visit from a frightening figure.
We lived in base housing. The buildings had three stairwells with six apartments in each one. Two buildings would face each other with a parking lot between them. Each apartment had a large window in the living room.
On that large window, people would paint Christmas scenes. There were artists who would come by and paint it for you, but we, being cheap, always painted our own. It was always fun.
There was Christmas caroling. I remember hearing about caroling before we got there, and one night, we heard singing. It was a large group of high school kids. It was not something that was required. It was just a group of friends. That night, probably 10 groups came by.
My dad started having hot chocolate ready each night. Although we were on the third floor, we always got it down to them.
At that time, we had Christmas plays in our school. I learned the nativity story of Luke from that play. It’s still my favorite. When Linus starts to recite it on “A Charlie Brown Christmas,” I get a little choked up.
Right now, I’m wondering if we are going to have a white Christmas this year, and I did too, that first year in Germany. I wanted a sled. But I was concerned because there was no snow.
On Christmas Eve, it happened. It was like a movie. It would get dark about 3:30, and by 5, it was nighttime. About 5:30, it started snowing. Hard.
My friend and I were the only two on our playground, running around like madmen.
The next morning, I was up way before everyone else. I had to sit by my parents’ doorway for five agonizing minutes while they got up.
We went into the living room, and there was the sled. I have no idea what else I got. All that was important was that sled.
There were other Christmases. One year, I received an Alamo set in which the “bad guys” were American Indians. Another year, I received a castle with a World War I artillery piece.
But nothing was like that sled and that first Christmas in Germany.
