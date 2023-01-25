My daughter came to visit last weekend from Athens, where she is busy finishing her master’s degree thesis. She was in town to give a presentation to STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics) students at her alma mater, Lakewood High School.
She practiced her presentation with me the morning of her visit to the school. I was so proud of her. She is getting her degree from the Voinovich School of Leadership and Public Service at Ohio University and the speech was about her work on helping restore contaminated waterways near OU. Acid mine drainage from strip mines has seriously degraded Raccoon Creek, reportedly the largest creek in Ohio. It runs 112 miles long and drains 683 square miles of mostly forested southern Ohio countryside.
I could tell Kelly was thrilled to be asked to speak at LHS and she was totally impressed with the students attending the presentation. “They asked a lot of questions,” she reported to me later. “I was impressed.”
As she was talking, I started having flashbacks — in a nostalgic way — of her high school years. She was incredibly shy and had only a small group of friends. She loved school and was perhaps too good at it. With very little effort, she earned straight As. I sometimes wished it was harder for her, so she could learn that sometimes good grades take work. When she got to college, she hit her first class that was a challenge: Biology 101. It was vital she get a good enough grade in that class because it was the foundational class for everything moving forward.
It was tough. She wasn’t getting an A and that was a shock for her. She started meeting weekly with the teacher for tutoring. And it was then that I realized she would do well in life, mainly because she was too stubborn to do poorly. What a great character trait.
It took her five years to get through college because she realized the summer before going to school — she was attending a tiny, all-girls college called Notre Dame of Maryland University — did not have the classes needed for environmental biology, which she felt was her calling. She transferred to Ohio University and the rest, as they say, is history.
I was so happy when she went to OU. I love Athens and the school is just the right size. NDMU was too small and too, well, female. There were petty squabbles, nasty cliques and too little punishment for bullying.
She landed on her feet at OU and has been thriving ever since.
Which brings me back to Kelly being asked to speak at LHS. It came about when she impulsively emailed one of her high school science teachers, thanking them for being such a great teacher. The call made one hard-working teacher happy and resulted in the invitation to speak.
We had a great weekend and I, of course, got nothing done on my weekend to-do list. But it was well-worth the late Sunday night catch-up. I discovered I had more than a daughter in town. I had a mature adult with a kind heart and an awesome work ethic visiting.
Well worth the late night, even if she reverted slightly back to a teenager and asked for gas money to get back to southern Ohio.
Money well-spent, I’d say.
