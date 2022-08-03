I was scrolling through Facebook this week when something caught my eye … and tugged at my heart. The Cuyahoga County Public Library’s FB page had a notification noting that only 44% of children in the county have registered for Dolly Parton's Imagination Library of Ohio.
The post included a chart of Ohio with statistics for each county on the number of children registered. In addition to the Cuyahoga County statistic, I saw that only 53% of Lorain County children are registered for their free monthly book.
I’ve heard about Dolly Parton’s donation of books to children, but I was a little vague on the details. I think I assumed the books were distributed via schools. The post spurred me to do a little research.
I learned that Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library mails children one book each month from birth until their 5th birthday. According to its website the now-international program, started in 1995, is dedicated to inspiring a love of reading through funding shared by Dolly Parton and local community partners. Today, her program donates more than 1 million free books in the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Australia and Republic of Ireland.
Wow.
Can you imagine that kind of generosity? How it opens up a world of imagination and growth for those young readers? Some of my favorite childhood memories involve walking down W. 210 Street from my Fairview Park home to the cut-through sidewalk running parallel to the Fairview High School football field. It led to the tiny library.
I grabbed all the books I could, including every fairy tale and Nancy Drew mystery I could find.
Which brings me back to the library’s post and how I want all children to have the opportunity to escape into their imaginations like I did. There are no exceptions for eligibility and the Parton program is free. The purpose of the library post was urging readers to sign up their children at OhioImaginationLibrary.org or ImaginationLibrary.com.
Starting in 2020, all 720,856 children in Ohio between birth and 5 became eligible for the program. The Ohio General Assembly is on board, providing $16 million in funds to continue putting more books in the hands of the state’s children.
Two weeks ago, First Lady Fran DeWine held a press conference at The Ohio State University’s Wexner Medical Center to encourage newborn enrollment in the Ohio Governor’s Imagination Library.
“When you enroll a newborn in the Ohio Governor’s Imagination Library (a google search shows it is the Parton program), they will be sent 60 books before they enter kindergarten,” DeWine said at the event. “Kids are only young once. There’s only one shot at getting their growth and development right.”
According to a news release, DeWine was joined by several experts who explained the brain science benefit of early childhood literacy, and how impactful reading at an early age can be through a child’s lifetime. This included Dr. Harold L. Paz, Executive Vice President and Chancellor for Health Affairs at Ohio State, and Chief Executive Officer of The Ohio State Wexner Medical Center; Laura Justice, Executive Director of The Crane Center for Early Childhood Research and Policy; and Dr. Dane Snyder, Section Chief of Primary Care Pediatrics at Nationwide Children’s Hospital.
So if you are reading this and you have children or grandchildren eligible for the program, I urge you to enroll them. Imagine the excitement of getting a book in the mail each month!
You truly would be helping foster a new generation of book lovers.
What an accomplishment.
