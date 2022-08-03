I'm a lucky dad. Even though I have a son in his mid-20s, he still likes to do things with me.
Last weekend, we went to the Outlaws Festival at Blossom to see Gov't Mule, ZZ Top and Willie Nelson. It was his birthday gift to me.
We've seen a lot of concerts together. I took him to see the Black Keys for the first time when he was in the fifth or sixth grade. We saw the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band in Kent, Buddy Guy at the rib festival in the Flats.
When he was 7 in 2005, I took him to his first concert. We had just gotten back from Florida, and the Allman Brothers Band, my favorite, was playing at the Tower City Amphitheater and he begged me all day to go. At the last minute, we left, got decent tickets and got in our seats by 7:30. The Brothers did not come on until 9, and, if you know anything about them, they weren't going to leave the stage until midnight.
Brian George's bedtime was 9. By 9:45, he was hanging on me. We left at 10, and on the way out, a guy remarked about my Auburn shirt, so I gave him my two tickets.
But we didn't just go to concerts. Each summer, starting in 2002, we'd drive to Plant City, Florida, to visit my mom. Susan and our daughter, Kelly, would fly. As a teacher, I had much more time off.
I'd drive for usually about six hours and we'd stop. Brian George would be in the back, watching movies or reading. And we'd talk about everything you could imagine.
Our trips were usually the same route. Louisville to Nashville to my beloved Auburn to Macon to Plant City. Once my mom died in 2007, we still went, but usually our final destination was Orlando so we could go to Universal Studios Orlando. Except for two years. We went on cruises in 2011 and 2012.
On the way to the second cruise , the trip there was slightly different. He was upset because for the second consecutive year, we weren't going to Universal. We'd spent two day in my beloved Auburn before driving over to Macon early on a Thursday.
The Big House Museum is in a house that was shared by several members of the Allman Brothers Band in the early days. It's a great museum, and I had sent a copy of 1,400 shows to the curator. It opened at noon, and I wanted to leave at 1 p.m.
I told Brian George we had a ghost tour in St. Augustine that we had to make.
I didn't tell him, but we had reservations at the Hard Rock Hotel at Universal. We were going that night and the next day until noon. We had to pick up Susan and Kelly at the Tampa airport by 4.
He was mad when we left the Big House after an hour. He was mad because I bought him convenience store hotdogs for lunch instead of Hardee's, his fast-food place of choice at the time. He was getting madder and madder as we drove through Orlando.
And he was livid when we were checking in the hotel.
Me: “Brian, why are you mad?”
BG: “I can't believe we're staying here and not going to the park.”
Me: “What do you think these are?”
I handed him two tickets.
He just stood there. It took him about a minute to realize what had happened.
The next day, we left the park at noon to eat at another of his favorites: Bubba Gump Shrimp Factory, a restaurant based on “Forrest Gump.” He bought a T-shirt, and then messed up what it said.
BG: “It says, ‘Momma said I'm stupid.’ ”
We kept repeating that the rest of our trip. Even to this day, we break up over that.
And there’ll be a lot more of those days.
