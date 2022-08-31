The other day, I bopped over to one of my favorite stores to buy plants — Buyer’s Outlet in Warren Plaza in West Park. If you’ve never been there, jump in your car and drive there right now. That’s right … go immediately. I’ll wait.
Pause.
Pause.
(Grabbing a Coca-Cola Zero Sugar)
Waiting.
Are you back now? Good. Now let’s talk about the plants there. In the spring, the store is bursting with petunias, daisies, ferns and every other colorful flower to welcome warm weather. This time of year, the mums are incredible. From small-but-not-that-small ones for $5.99 up to $24.99 plants that are bigger than my West Park home’s bathroom.
On my recent trip, I selected two of the smaller mums — one for a friend having a stressful day and one for me because it was there and they only cost $5.99.
The mum purchase was very logical and seasonal. But then I made the fatal error of actually walking into the store instead of paying outside. When I walked through the doors, I went from late August directly into early to mid-October. Pumpkins were everywhere. Metal pumpkin yard signs, metal shelf decor, wooden pumpkins, ceramic pumpkins. You get the idea.
Next to the pumpkins were items emblazoned with festival of all colors. Being bored of summer, I luxuriated in the orange and yellow vibes. I ended up buying a wooden board, similar to a window shutter and about 5-feet-high, decorated with leaves and the word “Welcome.”
Walking back into the mid-80-degree day, my flip flops rhythmically snapping up from the hot pavement, I smiled from ear to ear. Fall! Cool weather! Soft hoodies!
When I got home, I took out my bright-orange mum plant and placed it on one of my front steps. And then I propped up the “Welcome” right next to the door, strategically placed behind the mum.
About an hour later, my husband came home. He walked into our home, sweating slightly from the humidity outside, and just looked at me.
“What” I asked, honestly puzzled.
“What is that on our front porch,” he asked.
“Oh, I ran out to Buyer’s Outlet and bought some stuff,” I said.
“You do realize it is August, right?” he responded, cocking his head slightly to one side.
“Yes, I do. What’s your point exactly?” I somewhat snarled.
“Nothing. Nothing at all,” he said, slowly backing out.
Maybe, just maybe, we are pushing summer away too soon. But I am looking forward to the changing season. I can’t help it.
Contact this reporter at editor@westlifenews.com or 440-871-5797.
