I just bought a special Coca-Cola, not to be confused with a Coke.
It was called Dream World.
Everything about it is wrong.
To put it simply, don't screw around with Coca-Cola. I thought they'd learn from the Disaster of 1985. That was the year I did not drink Coca-Cola for six months. In fact, since it was the only one I really liked, I had no soft drinks for that time.
It was bad enough when Coca-Cola quit using cane sugar in 1980, but that New Coke was a cheap imitation of Pepsi.
One night I was in line at the grocery, and saw there was Coca-Classic on sale. It was a new display. I bought a six pack.
I opened the first, and it was that old wonderful flavor. So, of course, I then downed two more before going to bed that night.
I was awake the entire night. People were laughing at me when I arrived at work the next day. They thought I was hung over, and then when they'd hear my story of woe, they'd start laughing harder.
New Coke went the way of the 8-track player, the cassette and the compact disc.
Dream World has a blue label. Sorry, but Coca-Cola has a red label with white script writing. Susan, my wonderful wife, drinks the one with the red label with black writing, Coca-Cola Zero Sugar. (It was originally called Coca-Cola Zero, but it was rebranded in 2017.) If I'm paying the same amount, I'm not being cheated out of calories.
Perhaps the worst thing about Dream World is the flavor. I couldn't figure out what it was, and then it dawned on me: peach.
Coca-Cola should not taste like a peach. It should taste like Coca-Cola. I doubt anyone will try to make a peach taste like a Coca-Cola.
Certain things do not need to be changed.
I love Oreos. I like Oreos that have the chocolate cookie and the white cream filling. I do not like red velvet cake, mint, pumpkin spice or any other filling.
By the way, the stuffed Oreos are now the same size as the regular ones from 10 years ago. It's like slicing an inch off the roll of toilet paper or taking a pint out of a half gallon of ice cream. They think no one will notice.
But they're wrong.
Why am I so offended about Coca-Cola? I grew up on the Alabama side of the Chattahoochee River. (Yes, the river named in the song that Alan Jackson sang about before he got plastic surgery.)
Back in the Civil War – or War Between The States as many still call it there – there was a battle a week or so after Robert E. Lee surrendered. In that battle, John Pemberton, a local pharmacist, was struck with a sword.
It didn't kill him, but the pain continued the rest of his life. He became addicted to morphine. He decided to make a drink that would help get rid of the pain and his morphine addiction.
Yes, the rumors of cocaine in earlier versions of Coca-Cola are true.
Pemberton was a terrible businessman and sold his formula for almost nothing to Asa Candler, who made a fortune with it. Pemberton is buried in an old cemetery in Columbus, Georgia.
Coca-Cola was founded in Columbus, Georgia, not Atlanta. A result is that people in that area call all soft drinks cokes. So, if you tell someone you'll buy them a coke, you'll then ask what flavor they want. Now, if they want a Coca-Cola, normally the response is Coke-cola, one word.
So, Coca-Cola Co,, quit messing with my Coca-Cola.
