Who says you can’t go back? I learned this past weekend that you can, indeed, step into the way-back machine and relive your youth. Or should I say “way-way-way back” machine and “revive” your youth. I had the honor of attending St. Joseph Academy high school in Cleveland’s West Park neighborhood. On Saturday, I attended the school’s annual gala fundraiser because of this year’s alumna honoree, Patty Gaul.
Patty and I were classmates. We were both members of the strong Irish Catholic West Side community of children, parents, cousins and grandparents (still with Irish brogues). Most of us are only one or two generations away from Ireland. I worked for Frank Gaul, Cuyahoga County treasurer, during my high school and college summers. Patty, I think, also worked in the county building.
I went my own way, going away to The Ohio State University and the world. Patty stayed closer to home. And, boy, has she made her way. She is currently the executive vice president and general counsel for Playhouse Square. She oversees the organization’s finance, human resources, legal and real estate functions. She managed finances for many projects that have changed the face of Playhouse Square, including renovation of several theaters; expansion into real estate; the Crowne Plaza at Playhouse Square Hotel (formerly the Wyndham); the Idea Center at Playhouse Square and The Lumen apartment tower.
Wow.
When we hugged Saturday night, time fell away. I am so proud to call her a friend, even though it’s been years since we were at the same parties or passed each other in the school hallways. She’s still so nice and so humble.
At the gala, I sat next to my friend Nell Sweeney. I’ve known her and her husband, Mike Sweeney, a cantor at St. Angele Merici Church, since we all were students at St. Angela’s in Fairview Park. That was a long time ago, but honestly, it doesn’t seem that long ago. Right next to her was Rosanne Kelley. They are all grandmothers now. (Note to self: Talk to my children about procreating.) At least a half dozen other former classmates came. We all marveled, of course, at how well-preserved we are. I’d say our time-clocks stopped around age 34 to 37. That is the age we agreed was our current mindset.
All those decades ago, we met and walked the halls of the grand old school that today is thriving, with nearly 800 students and the recent addition of 28,000 square feet, 10 new classrooms and an addition of 4,800 square feet of makerspace. All the new space is from the renovation of the old Motherhouse on the campus on Rocky River Drive. It is now called Fitzmaurice Hall, after the founder of SJA.
Did we ever think decades ahead, when we would all be meeting again? Heck no. I had trouble thinking beyond how to survive acne and the need to perpetually diet. The acne is gone. The dieting is still plaguing me, darn it.
You know what else is still around? Friends who are friends for life.
Congrats, Patty, on the alumna honor.
P.S. Dear SJA staff and students. I apologize for what is surely a yellow-brick road of glitter, in the gym, the hallways and the ladies restroom. I bought this glittery, animal print dress for the gala. I had NO IDEA it would shed like a sparkling monsoon rain. It was all over my face, too, by the time I got home.
So sorry.
Contact this reporter at editor@westlifenews.com or 440-871-5797.
