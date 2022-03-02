Last week’s invasion of Ukraine by Russia should show the world a lot.
Most of the world is against Russia. Without going to war, sanctions will be best.
First, Vladimir Put is not a good guy. He is a former KGB agent who has said the biggest tragedy of the 20th century was the fall of the Soviet Union.
He is not a man to be admired. He is evil. He is an autocrat who wants Russia to return to its Soviet Union days.
Recently, a commentator said that when he was in the White House there was plenty of information about Putin, and it all started with the KGB.
For those who don’t remember, the KGB was the main security agency for the Soviet Union. It ended when the Soviet Union collapsed in late 1991.
To put it simply, Putin hates the United States. This was part of the Soviet Union mindset.
There is nothing good about him.
He is making the claim that Russia was tryng to drive out the Nazi government of Ukraine, which has a Jewish president.
He has also hinted at the use of nuclear weapons. Sanctions are the best bet.
Second, we need to put politics aside. No, I do not agree with everything President Joe Biden says or does. But as Americans we need to support him. Say what you want, but he has attempted to rally the world against Russia. NATO is, for once, united. We Americans need to be united.
Yes, our country could have done more before this happened. So could have NATO. Would someone else have done more? It’s much easier to look back than look forward.
Just as we needed to do when President George W. Bush went into Iraq in 2003, we need to be united.
Third, we need to have reliable news sources. There is and has been too much false information on cable news. Cable news plays to its followers. There are reliable news sources. Find them. Don’t look for news sources that fit what you want to hear.
Fourth, the Ukrainian people are to be admired. They are standing up to Putin. Civilians who have no training using weapons are volunteering to fight.
There have been stories coming out of Ukraine that are inspiring.
Perhaps my favorite one is the brave border guards who were told to surrender by a Russian warship. Their response was, “Go (blank) yourselves!”
If there was ever a profane rallying cry, that was it. It’s up there, to me, with “Remember The Alamo” or “Remember Pearl Harbor.”
Yes, the 13 perished, but they gave a cry of defiance before it happened.
There are some questionable stories. For example, there is the Ghost of Kyiv.
I hope it is.
The story is that he is a Ukrainian pilot who shot down six Russian aircraft on the first day.
Is it another rallying story? It might be an urban legend. The former president of Ukraine has said it’s real.
There’s also the report of a Russian platoon surrendering. That was announced by the Ukrainian ambassador. Again, I’ve seen nothing official about this.
War has always had a lot of propaganda.
Russia has spread propaganda in our country for the past several years. Its goal was to conquer our country.
There are facts: Ukraine has not tried to join NATO. Ukraine does not have a Nazi government. Ukraine is not part of Russia. We do not have troops in Ukraine.
A worldwide effort will defeat Russia.
Perhaps this is the first step in ending the return to communism by Putin.
Contact this reporter at blove@westlifenews.com or 440-871-5797.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.