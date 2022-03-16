My grandparents were born in Ireland and anecdotally, I have heard that they met on the boat coming to America. I don’t know if that’s true and could kick myself for not asking my aunts and uncles if that was true. That generation has all passed away, so I guess I’ll never know.
But there is some of our Irish history that I know for sure. My grandparents settled in Fall River, Massachusetts, where my father was born. He was the youngest of eight children and spoiled beyond belief (in a good way) by my Grandma Condon and all four of his sisters. The entire Condon clan, as well as four of my Grandma Condon’s sisters (O’Malleys, each and every one) moved to Cleveland in the early 1920s.
I never met my Grandpa Condon. He died right before my parents were married. But I remember my dad saying how he had a thick Irish brogue until the day he died. My grandma died in her 90s, when I was 10 years old, but I don’t remember any accent. I do know that after my aunts and uncles married, they took care of “Ma.” She was able to quit her job as a maid at the old downtown Hollenden Hotel and be taken care of in good old Irish family fashion. The Hollenden Hotel was a luxury hotel downtown. It opened in 1885, was significantly upgraded in 1926 and demolished in 1962. It is described as having “1,000 rooms, 100 private baths, a lavish interior, electric lights and fireproof construction.”
My generation has not followed the Irish tradition of large families. I am the youngest of six, but only two of us (one sister and I) had any children. My parents seemed perfectly happy with having just four grandchildren, though.
My children are not as Irish-oriented as I was growing up. But they used to love St. Patrick’s Day. One of their favorite things was Cleveland’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade. My old workplace, The Plain Dealer, was right at the start of the parade route, so they were spoiled by being able to watch it in the warmth of my office through two-story windows.
When we did venture out, they both developed their own phobias about the parade. My daughter hated the crowds, didn’t like the drinking and the smell of cigarette smoke freaked her out. I guess I instilled too much of a fear of drinking and smoking. Sorry, kiddo. My son just got tired of the parade and now wants nothing to do with it.
I still love a good parade. From a distance, though. I am very happy things are returning to normal and I know Cleveland’s parade will be awesome. But I am content with watching clips of it on TV.
Happy St. Patrick’s Day, Cleveland! Erin go Bragh!
