This past week, we’ve been on a typical Northeast Ohio temperature roller coaster. One day sunny and 70 degrees. Snow flurries the next day. This past weekend was a great example. Saturday was a little chilly, but sunny. We all woke up Sunday to a coating of snow.
Yep. Really tired of snow.
This week, we have a high of 62 predicted for today, followed by 50s on Thursday, and 40s — including low 40s — through Sunday.
After having written about homes and gardens for nearly 20 years, I’m acutely aware of the mistakes many Northeast Ohio residents make in March and April. The minute the snow melts, the sun beats back the gray skies and temperatures creep into the 50s, there’s a mad dash to check out gardens. I can’t tell you how many times I’ve seen people raking out winter’s debris, including leaves and twigs, from garden beds.
Stop. Please don’t do that. That debris is a much-needed protection for your garden until the threat of frost is remote.
In early spring, many insects are hibernating. Lots of “good” insects like tiny native bees and pest-munching predators like syrphid flies, lacewings, and parasitic wasps, spend the winter in hollow plant stems either as adults or pupae. Cutting down the dead plant stems too early in the spring will disturb them before they have a chance to emerge.
We are almost done with our cold, snowy, gray days. We can wait a little longer to clean things up. The experts suggest waiting until daytime temperatures are consistently above 50 degrees F for at least seven consecutive days.
I know spring is lurking when my husband buys starter seedling kits. He started a little late this year — just last week — trying to grow Wave Petunias and Black-eyed Susans from seeds. Green is already poking through the pods of dirt, so I’m hoping we will have a profusion of color come May or June. Unless the dogs eat them. I got our little toy fox terrier Poppy prancing across the dining room with one of the dirt pods in her mouth. Not quite sure what she thought it was. She soon spit it out into a nice mud pile on the hardwood floor (thank goodness).
The majority of Northeast Ohio is in Zone 6a. This means the coldest the area gets is between -5 and -10 degrees Fahrenheit. Cleveland’s first frost date is Oct. 23 and its last frost date is April 30. So keep those seedlings in the house until May.
I’m not one for growing vegetables, but master gardeners suggest northeast Ohio residents wait until the end of May — when there is very little chance of a late frost — to plant tomatoes, peppers, beans, and corn. This means local gardeners have plenty of time to get vegetable seeds, or very young plants from a local nursery or even online. Start ordering.
Lettuce and root vegetables can often go in the ground right about now. This timing allows the plants to grow before summer’s heat makes them bolt or turn bitter.
We had been vaguely thinking of selling our house in this hot market and getting back into Lakewood (we are three houses from the Lakewood border right now). We recently decided to stay put for about a year in order to save more money for a larger down payment. (Unless I see something perfect before next year. Then we will move.)
This potential extra time means I will enjoy another cycle of my favorite flowers: wave petunias, black-eyes Susans, phlox and roses.
I can’t wait. But I know have to. Wait, I mean.
Happy upcoming Spring!
Contact this reporter at editor@westlifenews.com or 440-871-5797.
