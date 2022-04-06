I want to clarify something.I hate being cold.
A few months ago, I wrote a column about how I was different from Susan in that I liked snow. Snow really doesn’t bother me even though I was raised in East Alabama. I don’t mind the cold that much, as long as I’m inside something warm, like a house with a fireplace, a working furnace, while wearing warm socks, pants and a shirt.
Being cold is different. I hate it.
Last week, I played sports writer while Chris Voloschuk was on vacation. I covered the baseball opener between Avon and Avon Lake. Two rivals. It should have been fun.
I was miserable. The game was exciting. It was fun, especially for the Avon players and fans.
As soon as I got there, I knew I was in trouble. I was wearing a nice, warm coat. But my argyle socks weren’t exactly warm. I didn’t have gloves. And even though I was wearing a nice, heavy Eddie Bauer coat, I didn’t layer myself under it.
I was cold by the second inning. I was miserable by the fourth inning. I was shivering in the sixth and seventh innings.
Normally, I talk with both coaches and try to get to know them. Not this time. I hope they didn’t think I was rude, but I got a quote or two from Avon’s coach, and then talked with a player, Chase Myers, and then ran to the car, swearing the entire time because I drove our Honda and not the Jeep with the heated steering wheel.
I’m sure I’ve been colder, but it’s been a long time.
I guess the closest was at Christmas 1985. I was visiting my brothers in Marietta, Ga., and I had to go back to South Alabama the next day. I awoke to 12 degree weather. That’s not too bad in a car, but I was riding a motorcycle.
Believe it or not, it didn’t start off bad. I had several layers of clothes, and I put a rainsuit over it to block the air.
I made it about 30 miles south of Atlanta, when I had to get gas. I was fine pulling into the station, but in that 15-minute period, I began to sweat. From that point on, I could only go about 15-20 miles before having to stop. I learned where every Hardee’s was between Atlanta and Columbus, Ga.
I actually stopped in Columbus, and decided to go to a movie. I picked “Out of Africa.” I have no idea why. I do remember thinking if they cut all the panoramic scenes out, the movie would last about 25 minutes.
When it was over, it was pleasant outside, but I realized I only had an hour of daylight and it would get cold again. I had a two-hour ride. It turned out not to be too bad.
Another cold night was when I was in Marine Corps boot camp. We had gone to Camp Lejeune for basic infantry training, and one night we were to spend it in the field.
Of course, that was the night it dropped to 10 degrees.
We had to dig holes, and my buddy and I dug in the middle of a bunch of bushes. Then, we filled up the hole with pine needles and our sleeping bags.
My buddy, Frenchie Luquette from Gettysburg, Pa., left about midnight. We were supposed to stay awake, but he could see light coming behind us. He came back to get me shortly after that. It was so cold that the drill instructors built a bonfire and had the “Privs” sitting around it to keep warm.
That was pretty decent of them.
But the next day, we were sitting with our seabags waiting to catch buses back to Parris Island, and one was listening to a little transistor radio.
“Hey Privates, do you want to hear a song?”
At that time, the Marine Corps was using “I Never Promised You A Rose Garden” in its recruiting commercials.
That was the song. There were sobs everywhere around me.
I was cold and wet, but I’ve got to admit, that was pretty funny. I laughed.
Contact this reporter at blove@westlifenews.com or 440-871-5797.
