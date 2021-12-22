I have a lot to be thankful for this year. I know that and am grateful every day for my blessings. One of my blessings is the love and companionship of a little dog named Penny. My husband and I adopted her when she was between 2 and 3 years old. The rescue place didn’t know how old she was. She didn’t have a name and had always lived outdoors. She is a 6-pound toy fox terrier. And now she is one deservedly spoiled little one who sleeps in a heated dog bed during the day, when she isn’t cuddling with us, and in our bed at night.
We are perfectly happy with the bundle of love. But we knew we had more love (and bed space) for another rescue. We’ve been looking on and off for about a year. I knew to be patient for the right dog to come along.
She came along a week ago. My daughter in Athens sent my husband and me a link from PAWS, a rescue group in Perry County in southern Ohio. It was for a 5-pound terrier mix who had been used for breeding. She was between 2 and 3 years old and all the puppies in her latest litter had died. The breeder no longer wanted her and surrendered her to PAWS.
I fell in love with the picture. She looked like our Penny’s twin sister. And like Penny, this new one didn’t have a name and had never lived inside a house.
I figured we would be one of dozens applying to be her family. I was wrong. We literally were the only ones to apply. We were told it would be late January before we found out if we could adopt her. Then, on Friday, we got the call. She was ours. Her spaying appointment had been moved up from January to last week. She was with a foster mother in Zanesville. The PAWS representative said they had done a background check on our current dog, found out that she was up to date on her shots and spayed. We qualified for the new adoption.
Are we nervous? You bet. Two dogs is a huge responsibility. We have to housebreak the new little one and make sure she and Penny get along.
We are also thrilled. We have lots of love to give. We picked her up on Sunday.
Now we just have to pick the perfect name. After debating many names (Bitsy, Piper, Holly, Noel, Charlie and Tegan), she is still unnamed. (I’m voting for Addie, named after Adele of course).
I can already tell 2022 is going to be a great year.
Contact this reporter at editor@westlifenews.com or 440-871-5797.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.