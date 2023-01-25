Five students — four from Rocky River High School and one from Rocky River Middle School — combined to earn nine awards for writing awards in the prestigious Scholastic Art & Writing Awards regional contest. The group received one Gold Key Award, two Silver Key Awards and six Honorable Mention Awards.
A total of 12 RRHS students earned 18 art awards in the regional contest. The group combined to receive five Gold Awards, four Silver Awards and nine Honorable Mention Awards.
All Gold Key Award winners advance to national judging. Approximately 20% of submissions receive regional recognition each year.
Each year, the Cleveland Institute of Art hosts the Scholastic Art & Writing Competition to recognize creative achievement in area students in grades 7-12. The young artists and writers compete for cash prizes, medals, and scholarship awards. A panel of local professional artists, art educators, writers, and writing educators jury the exhibit and select the awarded pieces from nearly 3,000 entries. Students who receive Gold Key Awards for individual works and portfolios continue to the national competition held each spring in New York City.
Listed below are the art award winners from RRHS.
Gold Key Award
Shea Alexander (Tarot, Mixed Media)
Marcos Hernandez (Cap May Sunset, Photography)
Blair Pichola (Fight On, Painting)
Jackson Sheller (Two Sides of One Person, Digital Art)
Natalie Yan (Pity Party, Photography)
Silver Key Award
Shea Alexander (Blue, Drawing & Illustration)
Marcos Hernandez (Temporal Illumination, Photography)
Marcos Hernandez (Dew On The Wing, Photography)
Kaiya Mayich (Beyond, Photography)
Honorable Mention Award
Sydney Allen (Floral Still Life, Drawing & Illustration)
Henry Lange (The Origin, Photography)
Sophia Loparo (Anxiety, Drawing & Illustration)
Rae Porach (Peace of Mind, Digital Art)
Rae Porach (Never in Solitary, Digital Art)
Audrey Slankard (On My Bed, Digital Art)
Ana Vladescu (Shoes in Graphite, Drawing & Illustration)
Natalie Yan (5 Stages of a Piece of Paper, Film & Animation)
Here are this year’s RRHS writing award recipients:
Gold Key Award
Beatrix Stickney (Speckled Rock, poem)
Silver Key Award
Beatrix Stickney (Demonized, novel)
Ash Shopp (The Roses Royals, short story)
Honorable Mention Award
Jordyn Belko (The Laugh in the Graveyard, short story)
Blair Pichola (Beyond the Hill, science fiction/fantasy)
Beatrix Stickney (Base, science fiction/fantasy)
Beatrix Stickney (Mulberry Blood, short story)
Beatrix Stickney (Three Wishes, poem)
Listed below is this year’s recipient from RRMS.
Honorable Mention Award
Eliza Foster (The Void of Black, flash fiction)
