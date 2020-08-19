Steel beams are being set in place and flooring installed at the Department of Veteran Affairs' Lorain County outpatient clinic at 5225 North Abbe Road in Sheffield Village.
The $20 million project will house nearly 70 staff providing an array of services to more than 7,600 area veterans. Radiology will be available at the new facility due to an additional 3,000 square feet the current clinic, situated next door, does not have. When complete, the new facility will be more than 26,000 square feet, according to Carnegie Management, which will lease the facility to the VA. Other services include primary care, mental health, women’s health, physical therapy, podiatry, dietetics, home-based care, laboratory and optometry.
Mayor John Hunter recently told West Life that he had met with representatives from Carnegie Management for a construction progress update. Plans to complete the two-story building by June 2021 are on or a bit ahead of schedule, he said.
The VA moved the clinic to Sheffield Village in 2016 from Lorain with the understanding it would launch a competitive process to determine a permanent location. Dozens of applications were submitted, including Carnegie's proposal for the Abbe Road site. However, the city of Lorain working with a different management company, submitted multiple applications in an effort to wrest the facility from the village. In the end, the Sheffield Village location was selected partly because its central location near major highways makes accessing services easier for veterans. In addition, Hunter campaigned hard to keep the VA in the village, securing support from veterans groups, elected officials and business and civic leaders.
Contact freelance writer Michele Murphy at Avonlakemurphy@gmail.com.
