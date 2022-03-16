As a sea of green and yellow converged on the basketball court at Copley High School on March 12, St. Edward basketball coach Eric Flannery got lost for a moment.
He needed the quiet of the empty locker room to process his team’s 63-46 Division I regional final victory over Akron Archbishop Hoban. The Eagles (21-5) are headed to the University of Dayton for their 12th state final four in history and first since 2019. They’ll face Pickerington Central on Saturday at 5:15 p.m. at the UD Arena.
Flannery admitted to shedding a few tears during those solitary minutes, but they were tied more to the road traveled and less to the resounding win itself.
It’s hard to reach state in any sport, and the Eagles had to weather a pandemic in 2020 and a regional semifinal loss in 2021, along with the weight of expectations that comes with being one of the top teams in Ohio each year. Their most recent state title came in 2014.
“It’s really special,” he said. “Each (regional win) is different, each one is emotional. I’m even a little more emotional about this one because of how hard it is, just the stress you go through leading up to the games and preparing.”
“The pressure is on the kids,” he said. “When you see all that success before you, to try and get back to this moment there’s a lot of pressure on these kids to get there. And to see all of that hard work pay off is special.”
With a 24-3 scoring run that encompassed nearly nine minutes between the third and fourth quarters, the Eagles handled their business as if nothing could rattle them. Three players scored in double figures, led by senior guard Jair Knight’s 18, which included several emphatic two-handed jams.
Senior guard Michael Bova shrugged off a rough 0 for 10 shooting start to finish with 14 points, including a five-point play in the third that put the Eagles in firm control of the outcome.
After hitting a pair of free throws stemming from an intentional foul on a fast break, Bova laid the ball in on the ensuing inbounds play and drew another foul, sending a charge through the packed student section as the lead jumped to 40-28.
A third senior, Zyion Freer-Brown, scored 12 points, including a 3-pointer at the third-quarter buzzer that put his team up 46-28.
“That second half we were good,” Knight said. “Everybody seemed to be working together. Everybody was in the flow. Everybody was just playing well and we were just playing great basketball.”
When the Eagles have been at their best this season, defense has led the way. Using full-court pressure, they harassed the Knights (20-8) into 12 turnovers, including four in the second quarter that fueled a 17-5 run.
Trailing 15-11 at the start of the second, the Eagles went into halftime ahead 29-22 and only added to their lead from there.
“Our goal was to pick up the pressure, go into our man press in the beginning and kind of force them to speed up so we could get points off of it,” Bova said.
Jonas Nichols led the Knights with 13 points and six rebounds, and Will Scott added 11 points. In addition to leading the Eagles in scoring, Knight added seven rebounds. Junior forward Cam Grant posted nine points, eight boards and two blocks.
