As the Avon softball team was likely already aware, Amherst is an opponent to be reckoned with.
Afterall, the Comets have won four straight Southwestern Conference championships and are currently tied for first place with the regular season in its final week.
But on their home turf on April 30, the Eagles got to see the full scope of what the Comets can do live and in color. And the visitors certainly looked the part of a frontrunner in one of the area’s toughest softball leagues.
The Eagles (14-6, 7-4 SWC) allowed 14 Comet hits, seven stolen bases and were stymied by ace starting pitcher Kate Kastelic in an 8-2 loss, their third in a row.
“We told the girls that we’re going to play seven innings and we’re going to compete as hard as we possibly can, and that’s what I thought we did today,” Eagles coach Ken Matuszak said. “Amherst is good. They can hit, they can throw, they can pitch, they can play defense. They’re good. It takes a great effort to beat them.”
The Comets (20-3, 12-1 SWC) took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning and never looked back, adding a run each inning until the fifth for a 4-1 lead. Up 5-1 in the seventh, they loaded the bases with two outs and an error in right field off a Lacie Stottlemire hit allowed all three baserunners to score for an 8-1 advantage that put the game out of reach.
Emma Ody led off the bottom half with a double, reached third on a wild pitch and came around to score on Ashley Alspach’s sacrifice, but Kastelic was able to close out the Comets’ sixth straight victory.
Lindsey Reavis went 3-for-3 with a triple, double and RBI and Kastelic helped herself with two hits and drove in a run, but leadoff batter and University of Indiana commit Cassidy Kettleman was the offensive standout, hitting for the cycle. She tripled in the first, doubled in the second, homered to center field in the sixth and singled in the seventh to complete her afternoon.
“She really hit the ball,” Matuszak said. “We pitched it all around, and everywhere we pitched she hit it. Hats off to her.”
In the circle Kastelic surrendered two runs (one earned) on three hits and a walk over seven innings, striking out six. Her ability to mix pitches and continually hit her spots made her a tough matchup for the Eagles as they tried to claw back from the early deficit.
“She has wonderful spin and wonderful location,” Comets coach Lacey Reichert said. “She’s at the knees with the screwball, curveball, and she threw a drop ball today and they beat it into the ground or fouled it off, which is what we want. She just moves it around and then she comes in with something offspeed, and she’s just tough to hit. She’s a workhorse and she wants to pitch every game.”
Ody, Ryann Clapham and Taylor Graham each finished with a hit for the Eagles, who lost to the Comets in Amherst, 2-0, on April 3. Graham’s RBI double in the second briefly cut the deficit to 2-1.
“We hit the ball hard at times, but when we did (Amherst) made a play,” Matuszak said.
Jessie Dean pitched a complete game, allowing all 14 Amherst hits, walking three and striking out four.
Avon will host North Olmsted today at 4:45 p.m. in the teams’ final SWC matchup of the season.
