A 10-7 win over Avon on July 26 made for a happy ending to a picturesque summer night for the Bay baseball team.
Even more importantly, though, was the in-game experience the Rockets gained by playing the Eagles as part of the Amherst Summer Classic.
The annual weeklong tournament features high school programs from around Cuyahoga and Lorain counties, with some outsiders mixed in. The chief goal for all involved was to further develop a mix of varsity, junior varsity and freshman players for the 2023 season.
“They’ve developed through the spring, and we can see what they’ve learned through the summer,” Rockets coach Ben Boka said. “When they pick up on the smaller facets of the game, it’s nice to see that, when they absorb those little lessons. Hopefully they stay aggressive and kick that into next season.”
This year’s field consisted of the Rockets and Eagles, as well as teams from Amherst, North Ridgeville, Elyria, Midview, Keystone and Stow-Munroe Falls. Games began on July 25 at several different venues and ran through July 30, when the championship was decided in Amherst.
In his team’s first game of the week against the Eagles at Elyria, Boka was pleased with the way his team competed. Down 4-1 in the top of the third inning, the Rockets got runners on base every which way, using a combination of heads-up baserunning and Avon errors to plate six runs and go ahead 7-4.
Evan Bottone – a leader of the varsity offense during the spring – hit a two-run inside-the-park-home run to cut the deficit to 4-3, and the Rockets tied the score when Frank Bird singled with one out, stole second, took third on an error and scored on an Aaron Bergstresser grounder. Two more Rockets runs crossed on a wild pitch and a Tony Buttari grounder.
Bottone, who went 4-for-4 with 4 RBI and hit for the cycle, added insurance with a two-run double in the sixth. Michael Groff made it 10-7 in the seventh on another Eagles error.
The Rockets pounded out 12 hits and stole four bases on their way to victory.
“Hitting Is contagious,” Boka said. “Once a couple guys string hits together, everyone else seems to join in on the fun a little bit. They were being aggressive, and good hitting counts.”
Carter Ormsby relieved Ryan Reed in the third and got the win on the mound for the Rockets. In four innings, he gave up two runs on seven hits and struck out three. Jack McAlea pitched the seventh to earn the save.
The Eagles were led by a four-RBI effort from Ian Cain, which included a three-run homer to left in the sixth that briefly made it 9-7.
“It’s an awesome tournament and it’s an awesome experience for our young guys,” Eagles coach Pat Scholla said. “We wanted to just see our younger guys and what they learned from spring to summer to here, and see them learn how Avon baseball plays. That’s what we really want to take out of this.”
