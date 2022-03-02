In short order on Feb. 26, every wrestling match became a do-or-die scenario for John Foye.
For Avon’s sophomore 113-pounder, though, the added pressure was welcome fuel.
Foye lost his first Division I sectional tournament match at Midview High School to Fremont Ross’ Bakari Scott, 11-3, forcing him to have to win out to reach the top four in his weight class and advance to district. In dominant fashion, he rose out of the consolation bracket to finish third overall and guarantee himself a spot at Perrysburg High School on Saturday.
“The rest of the matches are just blood rounds. You’ve got to win to advance,” Foye said. “You’ve got to win to keep going and press through. It pushes me, makes me realize what I need to do.”
Taking his loss to Scott in stride, Foye pinned Avon Lake’s Nick Perry in 1:53, scored a 16-1 technical fall over Toledo St. John’s Jesuit’s Derek Camacho, then pinned Lorain’s Xzander Natal in the third-place match to secure his second consecutive district appearance. He was one of six Eagles to advance.
“I felt really good,” he said. “I worked tough through all the practices (leading up), and I should have a better seed at district. I’m looking forward to it.”
In all, 20 wrestlers from the West Life coverage area survived the Midview sectional and will wrestle at district. Avon Lake got nine athletes through and North Ridgeville will send five.
And the going at Midview was tough, with all but two Southwestern Conference teams present and the trio of Lorain, Ross and St. John’s making the trip. At the top of the leaderboard was Elyria (218 points), which crowned seven sectional champions.
Avon Lake (180.5), St John’s (127), Avon (120.5), North Ridgeville (119), Ross (117), Amherst (105), Midview (100.5) and Lorain (74) rounded out the team standings.
While numerous wrestlers like Foye had to work their way back into district contention to stay on the path toward the annual state tournament in Columbus, others like Rangers senior Jared Counts went undefeated. He pinned his way into the finals at 132 pounds, then hung on for a 5-3 decision over Avon’s Ty Daugherty in an SWC championship rematch.
Daugherty won the week before thanks to a takedown in overtime, leaving Counts with seven days to stew over the result. He made up for it by taking a 4-1 lead in the first period, then fought off Daugherty the rest of the way.
“It meant everything to me,” Counts said of the win. “It’s been on my mind all this week. The (early lead) just made me 10 times more confident, just taking more shots and keeping the aggression up and following through.”
Other area sectional champions included Nathan Perry (126) and Jackson Lester (175) of the Shoremen. Runners-up were Ty Daugherty (132), Joseph Roesch (190) for the Eagles, and Zach Orseno (126), Tyler Fair (165) and Tyler Duff (215) for the Rangers.
Demons win big at Strongsville
Nine Westlake wrestlers are headed to a Division I district tournament following a command performance at the Strongsville High School sectional.
The Demons won the team title with 182 points, edging second-place St. Ignatius (160.5) and third-place North Royalton (145). North Olmsted was fifth (116).
Individually, the Demons came away with three sectional champions in Aiden Ashburn (157), Cole Yuhas (165) and Mackey Keenan (215) and runners-up in Brogan Hartup (120) and Khaled Askar (132). Ryan Kennedy won the 106-pound title for the Eagles, while Mahdi Shoman finished second at 138.
In all, North Olmsted will travel four athletes to district.
Eagles nearly sweep at home
A Division I sectional at St. Edward High School was dominated by the home team.
The Eagles won the team title with 331 points over second-place Berea-Midpark (175.5), and won championships in 13 of 14 weight classes. The lone champion who wasn’t an Eagle was Olmsted Falls’ Carson Atkins, who won the 144-pound first-place match over Maple Heights’ Daniel Eggleton, 5-4.
In all, the Eagles advanced 14 grapplers to the district tourney on Saturday. The Bulldogs, who took fourth place with 134 points, had a pair of runners-up in Dean Russo (126) and Gavin Miner (150), and will send eight to district.
Lakewood finished eighth out of 10 teams with 45 points and featured two district qualifiers in Muiyman Salti (second at 190) and Noah Eisel (fourth at 175).
Pirates, Rockets advance
Buckeye scored 304 points and rolled to a Division II sectional title at Beachwood High School, but Rocky River (102) and Bay (76) qualified multiple individuals while finishing fifth and seventh, respectively, in the team standings.
The Pirates will send Henry Lange (third at 120), Connor Schiefferle (fourth at 144), Ilyas Bouchenafa (fourth at 150) and Aidan Konet (second at 190) to a district tourney at Norwalk. The Rockets qualified Anthony Rocco (second at 106), Jack Oster (fourth at 120) and Braedon Capretto (fourth at 190).
Nail to represent Cards
Brookside competed at the Division II Painesville Harvey sectional and finished in a tie for ninth in the 11-team field with 47 points. Aurora captured the team tile with 288 points.
Individually, the Cardinals came away with a lone district qualifier in 190-pounder Karson Nail, who finished second. He will compete at the Perry district tourney.
Warriors, Longhorns moving on
Quinn Bruder was Fairview’s top individual at a Division III sectional at Independence High School, finishing third at 150 pounds and qualifying for district. He’ll be joined by teammates Ian Hewitt (fourth at 113) and Jacob Szucs (fourth at 126).
Lutheran West 190-pounder Isaiah Alarcon was his team’s lone qualifier, taking third. Massillon Tuslaw won the team title with 180.5 points, followed by Columbia with 165. The Warriors were ninth with 93.5 and the Longhorns were 11th with 50. Fourteen teams occupied the sectional.
Contact this reporter at sports@westlifenews.com or 440-871-5797.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.