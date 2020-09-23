It’s been just over four calendar years since the Avon Eagles volleyball team lost a Southwestern Conference match during the regular season.
That’s 53 consecutive victories and four SWC titles, the last league loss coming at Amherst Sept. 14, 2017.
Last Thursday night at home, the Eagles were tested mightily by the Olmsted Falls Bulldogs, who came close to ending that streak. After splitting the first two sets, the Eagles twice had to overcome Bulldog leads in the third and fourth, eventually winning a hard-fought 3-1 match.
The Eagles (9-0, 7-0 SWC) won by set scores of 25-21, 22-25, 25-19 and 25-22.
“It was definitely a mental challenge,” Eagles sophomore Avery Abfell said. “We came out there and we just knew we had to be mentally tough and work hard, and (Olmsted Falls) is a good team, and they played very well tonight. We had to come out there and work hard and we really wanted it, and I think that showed in the third and fourth set.”
After the Eagles eked out a tight first set, the Bulldogs (10-2, 5-2 SWC) dug in and never trailed in the second, leading by as much as 17-10 before closing it out. That swing in momentum carried over into the third, where they led 19-17 before successive kills by Jamie Villwock and Emma Farney and an ace by Amanda Demmerle put the Eagles back in front.
The Eagles scored eight straight points to take a 2-1 lead, with Demmerle’s ace for the final point serving as the exclamation.
The Eagles needed to rally in the fourth set, this time from nine points down. The Bulldogs built a 12-3 lead, but the Eagles regrouped and went on a 19-6 run to jump in front 22-19. Farney assisted on a pair of Abfell kills down the stretch to seal a 25-22 set and match victory.
“We’ve worked so hard during the pre-season, even with COVID and things like that,” Villwock said. “We’ve just had a lot of time to get those 6 a.m. lifts in and those practices. We worked our butts off in the pre-season, so on those points in the third and fourth sets when we were down, we were ready to fight back. We just knew what we had to do.”
Farney covered a lot of ground in the middle of the court for the Eagles, and finished with 30 assists. Grace Busold and Emily Gardner each had 12 kills. Abfell finished with 10 kills and five blocks.
“I thought we did a great job of making adjustments, and executing the adjustments we talked about,” Eagles coach Julie Bendzuck said. “We changed our lineup three times tonight, and every time we changed it, we did a great job. At the end of the day, I think our kids had a little bit more of an edge, and that was the difference.”
Bulldogs sophomore Kylee Urban was a force all evening, leading both teams with 20 kills. Emma O’Brien had 25 assists.
“We have the talent to play with these guys,” Bulldogs coach Brigid Radigan said. “They could not stop Kylee Urban all night, and we could’ve set her all night. We could’ve set her in every position all night and they would’ve had a hard time stopping her. But we did not execute in different areas of our offense, and we did not execute down the stretch and that’s not typical of our team.”
Contact this reporter at sports@westlifenews.com or 440-871-5797.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.