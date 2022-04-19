Outside of the opening minutes of an April 12 boys lacrosse game between Avon and Westlake, the outcome was never in doubt.
Avon’s aggressive offense scored early and often against a Westlake team that couldn’t find a flow offensively or defensively. That aggression more than paid off as the Eagles came away with a 15-5 win.
The victory improved Avon to 7-1 (4-1 Northern Ohio Lacrosse League) on the season, while the loss dropped Westlake to 7-4 (4-1 NOLL).
“We’re halfway through, we’ve never been 7-1 before so it’s definitely building confidence,” Eagles coach Chris Barton said. “This mixed group of kids, they have the ability to keep going this season. They’re doing a phenomenal job. They’re coachable, they’re good young men, they’re doing everything right right now..”
Leading the charge for the Eagles was Tyler Stone, who scored six goals, all in the first half. For a team that Stone said has started slowly in several games this season, he said it felt good to get off the quick start and pull ahead early.
“It felt so good to come out today and start strong and finish even stronger,” Stone said.
Barton was equally pleased that his team struck quickly.
“It’s easier on them and they can all play good, solid lacrosse instead of playing from behind,” Barton said. “It’s nice to see the boys playing team ball, family ball and just doing the fundamentals.
“It’s huge coming out with a huge lead, the boys can relax,” he added. “It relaxes the body, relaxes the stick, they’re just playing great lacrosse.”
Barton said a strength of his team is that it has numerous players that can score at any given time. Against Westlake, it was Stone’s chance and he made the most of it.
“The nice thing is, when they focus on someone, there are nine or 10 other guys that can touch the net,” Barton said. “Tonight, it was Tyler’s night.”
Adding goals for Avon were Dane Nelson, Ryan Pack and Marcus Wright, each with two apiece, and Tyler Christy, Justin Markovic and Griffin Kuosman, each with one goal.
Westlake was buoyed by four goals from Josh Bauer and another from Liam Shields.
With 7-1 marking a program-first for Avon, Barton and Stone hopel the win, and, ideally, more like it, will continue boosting the Eagles throughout the remainder of the season and into the playoffs.
“(For) us, momentum, that’s all we need,” Stone said. “We have all the motivation in the world to finish out this season strong. Especially if we can start every game like this one, I think we can do so.”
