Tied 1-1 after the first quarter of a boys lacrosse matchup on March 31, neither Avon Lake or Strongsville could pull away.
While the Mustangs kept the ball near the Shoremen net for most of the first period, staunch defense and impressive play in-net limited the hosts to just one goal. On the other end, Avon Lake couldn’t find sustained offense, plagued by sloppy passing and an array of shots.
In the second frame, however, the Shoremen found their groove. They tacked on two in the second, three in the third and one more in the fourth to secure the 7-2 win.
The victory moved the Shoremen to 3-1 on the season and dropped Strongsville to 1-5.
Scoring three of Avon Lake’s goals and assisting on three others was junior attacker Kevin Graney.
“He is probably one of the best off-ball players I’ve seen,” Avon Lake Coach Kevin Bresnahan said. “He just knows how to find little gaps. He’s a big body, too, and he has great vision, great feel for the game and is a great shooter, too.”
Not to be ignored was Shoremen goalie Ian Dagleish. The junior faced 16 shots on goal from the Mustangs and only allowed two past him.
“He’s filling the footsteps of a great goalie we had (Luke Farthing) and he’s really stepped up,” Bresnahan said. “He did a ton of work in the off-season and he’s really doing an awesome job for us. I couldn’t be happier. When you lose a goalie that started for three years, you never know. Ian has been doing an awesome job for us.”
Adding goals for the Shoremen were senior Connor Geary with two and Broc Buchanan and Sam Leininger each with one.
Graney said the team has high hopes for this season but knows there is a long way to go.
“The regular season counts a lot so we want to win as many games as we can, get into the playoffs, make a far push and just compete every single day,” Graney said. “We usually start slow and we have to work on that and get quick shots. We have to hit the net and make good passes. We couldn’t make good passes and the defense took advantage of that.”
That being said, getting off to a hot start like this goes a long way for the group, Graney said.
“It means a lot. We try to compete every day with every team,” he said. “We think we can compete with any team out here. Hopefully we just keep winning games.”
Bresnahan echoed Graney’s thoughts, saying this team is not yet firing on all cylinders and the outlook on this season is a positive one.
“We’re working hard. We’ve got some defensive middies that have really stepped up,” he said. “One of them is a first-year player and he’s just been great for us. We’re not hitting on all cylinders. Our passing game was really bad in the first quarter so we’ve still got a ton of work to do and some big games coming up.
“First off, we look at winning the conference,” Bresnahan added. “We’ve got Olmsted Falls, Avon and Rocky River (in our conference) who are all great programs. We’ve really got to step it up for those. We just have to take it one game at a time.”
