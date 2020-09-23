In case there was any lingering doubt over whether or not the 2020 Avon girls tennis team was a special one, it removed any trace of it last Saturday.
Camaraderie, skill and a hunger to win combined to make these Eagles one of the most successful teams in the area this fall, and after Saturday’s Southwestern Conference Championships at Avon Lake, they could add another decisive victory to their resume.
The Eagles swept the championship round on every court, earning a perfect 45 score to best the nine-team field and take the tournament title. Combined with their 8-0 record in SWC dual play, Avon won the outright league title a year after sharing it with Avon Lake.
“These girls have been great all season,” Eagles coach Eric Korey said. “We’ve been the No. 1 team all season, undefeated in the conference, and we felt like this was our tournament...They battled and battled and battled today. And maybe they don’t feel like they played their best today, but won the tournament. We had all five courts in the championship, and that’s what we came here to do, and I’m so proud of these girls.”
Freshman Denver Johnson opened with a 6-0, 6-4 win over Olmsted Falls’ Morgan Truscott in the first singles final. Frustration set in at times for the talented Johnson, especially in the second set when Truscott was able to keep the score close. But persistence and a rifle of a forehand put her in position to win her first league title.
“I think in the first set I did pretty well, but in the second set I kind of fell apart and had to get it together,” Johnson said. “I was messing up in the second set. I think when (Truscott) would angle the ball to me, I would just hit it all over the place, and I know on my approach shots I started messing up, so I need to work on that...I feel happy about (the win), but I just wish that next time I’ll play well the whole time.”
Senior Hannah LeMaster defeated Westlake sophomore Madison Shami 6-2, 6-0 to win the second singles title, and needed a minute to collect her thoughts. LeMaster had waited four years to win her first conference crown.
In last year’s first singles final, she lost a tough match to North Olmsted senior Otilia Oita.
“It was awesome (to win),” LeMaster said. “(The big difference for me) was my confidence and my mental game, I guess. I did less worrying about the main game, and thought more about each point individually. My shot selection (was better) and I tried to have more fun.”
In third singles, Amelia Tomak beat Avon Lake’s Gabby Petromica 6-1, 6-4, and did so after winning a marathon of a semifinal over Westlake’s Mackenzie Stokes in a third-set tiebreaker, 19-17, in what Korey thought should’ve been a finals matchup.
Stokes went on to finish third for the Demons.
“It was really mentally draining,” Tomak said of her two Saturday victories. “My perseverance through faith (got me through the matches). God really took me through this. I couldn’t have done it alone.”
Alyssa McClellon and Marta Koziy won the first doubles title over the Shoregals’ Elisabeth Lendal and Leah Mangano in nail-biting fashion, 6-7 (10-8), 7-5, 6-3, and Lauren Duperow and Olivia Sidoti won second doubles over another Shoregals pairing of Leigha St. George and Annabelle Ryu by the same margin, 6-7 (10-8), 7-5, 6-3, to complete the tourney sweep.
“They all believe in each other,” Korey said of his roster. “A lot of them have been friends since they were kids. They love playing together, they love being together and that’s something we’ve tried to foster all year. Every tournament and every match is another chance for them to be together, and I think that’s been the message all year. The longer we play together, the more fun we’re having.”
heading into the SWC tourney, the Eagles had posted an 18-1 overall record in duals, and had previously won the Lorain County Athletic Administrators Association tournament, also held yearly at Avon lake.
The Shoregals finished second overall (37 points) thanks to their three runner-up results. Westlake (36) took third after Shami’s runner-up in second singles and four third-place finishes.
Olmsted Falls (30), Midview (22), Berea-Midpark (17), Amherst (17), North Olmsted (14) and North Ridgeville (7) rounded out the field.
A handful of regular season duals await each team before the sectional tournament begins Oct. 5.
