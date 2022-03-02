The Bay boys basketball team got its 2022 playoff run off to a hot start on Feb.22 with a 60-54 sectional semifinal win over host Brookside.
Battling through a tight Cardinals defense that forced them into low-percentage shots, the Rockets nonetheless managed to build a lead they never let go of and bolstered with short runs throughout the game.
“I thought we came together at the right time,” Rockets coach Jared Shetzer said. “We got scores when we needed to (and) we got stops when we needed to. We keep pushing and talking about trying to hit back cuts. You can’t rely on 3-pointers. Right now, the old school three-point play is better than the new 3-pointer.
“Defensively, I thought we did a better job than we have done trying to keep guys out of the paint (and) force them to take tough shots from the perimeter,” he said. “Brookside is much improved. Coach (Larry) Babics has done a great job and I told our guys, that’s what happens when you get buy-in.”
Halfway through the fourth quarter, a 12-3 Rockets run extended Bay’s lead to 53-38. Brookside continued to fight, though, cutting the lead to nine points twice, down to eight and, ultimately, just six points with less than a minute left to play.
With so little time left, however, Brookside was forced to foul, continuing to send the Rockets to the line, which they capitalized on and grew the lead back up to nine. A buzzer-beater 3-pointer from Brookside’s Avery Young cut the final deficit to six points.
“We just told our guys that we have to fight,” Babics said. “We’re a pressing team but when Bay has that kind of mobility, we couldn’t let them get out on us running. We felt, the longer we could keep the game close and give ourselves a shot, that would be the best chance to win. We stayed fairly close, I just thought the start of that fourth quarter killed us.”
In his first year with the Cardinals after spending the last 15 seasons with Columbia, Babics is thrilled with what his team accomplished this year and is excited for what the future holds.
“The easy thing as a coach, when you take over a program that is not known for winning, is to say, ‘There are a lot of young guys and we can wait two or three years (to start winning),’ but no, we came from Columbia and we knew there was some ability here and, to their credit, the bought in from day one. We’re better, but we just haven’t arrived yet. This is the start of our program.”
Three players scored in double figures for the Cardinals, led by Nolan Waechter with 17 points. Young added 15 and Zion Young contributed 10. Sam Houk scored 15 for the Rockets, and Cooper Mendelow added 13.
Bay’s season ultimately came to an end on Feb. 25 at the hands of Akron East. The Rockets dropped a tightly-contested 65-63 sectional final matchup.
Area teams at district
Following sectional final victories, St. Edward, St. Ignatius, Olmsted Falls, Lutheran West and Fairview are moving on to the district round in their respective divisions.
In Division I, No. 1 seed St. Edward will play No. 14 Midview in a district semifinal at Lakewood High School tonight at 6 p.m. Tonight at 7 p.m. at Elyria Catholic High, No. 3 St. Ignatius will take on No. 25 Medina Highland.
At Elyria Catholic on Thursday, No. 7 Olmsted Falls will face No. 6 Brunswick at 7 p.m. In Division. II, No. 8 Lutheran West will play No. 9 Buckeye Thursday at 7 p.m. at Stow-Munroe Falls. In Division III on Tuesday night, No. 3 Fairview played No. 5 Oberlin at Wooster. Results were unavailable at press time.
