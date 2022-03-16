RJ Sunahara got a text from Jameson Carter on March 1 with the type of good news most athletes don’t expect.
The redshirt sophomore forward and Bay High School basketball standout was going to be on ESPN later that night, the manager of athletic communications at Nova Southeastern University in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. told him
The clip showed how the 6-foot-8 forward ignored gravity and rose up for a one-handed dunk over a Florida Tech defender that brought his Sharks teammates out of their seats on the bench and landed as the No. 6 play on SportsCenter’s nightly Top-10 segment.
“I grew up watching the SportsCenter Top-10 all the time, so to see myself on there was a cool experience,” Sunahara said.
Nova Southeastern won the game 89-77.
Recognition from ESPN, a growing list of awards and a flawless record have made for an especially sweet season for Sunahara, who graduated in 2018. The rest of the Sharks roster features six players from Ohio, including another Westshore native in Lakewood’s Tommy Sala.
Together, they’ve amassed a 28-0 record, the No. 1 ranking in NCAA Division II and are the only team in the country in Divisions I-III who entered last week undefeated.
“We’re having a ton of fun,” said Sala, a 6-foot-8 redshirt freshman who graduated from Lakewood High School in 2019 following a successful run with the Rangers. “It’s been a really special year. It’s great to be able to do this with such a special group of guys. Everybody loves coming to work every day.”
Sunahara described the Sharks’ style as “controlled chaos”, a team that can score in waves and apply defensive pressure like a school of court-chewing great whites. Through 28 games they’ve averaged 96.7 points while allowing 76.7. They’ve surpassed 100 points on seven occasions.
On March 6, they defeated Miami-based Barry University 98-85 to capture the program’s first-ever Sunshine State Conference Tournament championship. After posting 27 points and five rebounds, Sunahara was named the tournament’s MVP.
Also his school’s first-ever SSC Defensive Player of the Year selection, the former Rocket averages 6.7 rebounds and a league-best 2.2 blocks per game, and is one of the anchors of head coach Jim Crutchfield’s roster.
“(Defense) is something I pride myself on,” said Sunahara, who also averages 19.5 points. “I can’t say I work on it an insane amount, but our team motto is to have a strong desire to stop your man from scoring, so I really take pride in that.”
In a reserve role for the Sharks, Sala has averaged 2.8 points and 1.1 rebounds over 84 minutes of court time on a deep roster. The team needed all hands on deck when it hosted its NCAA Div. II tournament opener on March 12 at Rick Case Arena.
The top-seeded Sharks took on visiting 8-seed Savannah State and rolled to a 113-62 win.
“We’re not done and we don’t want to be done anytime soon,” Sala said. “We just want to keep going to work every day.”
Sunny Fort Lauderdale is a long way from Northeast Ohio, but Sunahara and Sala have relished being Sharks. They’ve tried to bring a blue-collar mentality down south along with the rest of the roster’s Ohio contingent.
“We’re hard-nosed guys who just want to do the dirty work, and we’re dudes who just love to win,” Sunahara said.
As a Rocket, Sunahara was part of the most successful run in school history, helping the team to four district titles, two regional berths and a spot in the Division II state final four in 2016. He averaged 22.3 points and 11.5 rebounds as a senior and was named Second Team All-Ohio.
At Lakewood, Sala was part of a pair of Rangers teams that won the Southwestern Conference and set a team record for wins with a 22-3 record in 2018. He was a First Team All-SWC selection while averaging 15 points and seven rebounds as a senior.
Contact this reporter at sports@westlifenews.com or 440-871-5797.
