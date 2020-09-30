Being 0-2 isn't normal for the Bay Rockets. Usually a leader in the area, the Rockets are used to winning.
And going into Friday's game with the visiting Great Lakes Conference rival Fairview Warriors, the Rockets were determined to change things. On the way to the 50-15 rout, Bay used a total team effort to take its first win of the season.
”They were hungry for a victory,” Bay Coach Ron Rutt said. “They played two very good teams to open the season, and they wanted to change things.”
Using an impressive running attack and timely passing, Bay opened a 43-8 halftime lead, thanks to a second-quarter 28-point blitz. Nick Buttari, who did not play the second half, was the workhorse, if a shifty running back could be called that. In his half, Buttari had 84 yards and a pair of touchdowns on eight carries.
But the swift senior wasn't the leading rusher of the half. Pawie Ault, a sophomore, had 86 yards, mainly thanks to an 83-yard touchdown run.
“We were able to spread it around,” Rutt said. “We gave opportunities to a lot of players.”
Meanwhile quarterback Tony Buttari was extremely efficient in the contest, completing 7 of 9 passes for 108 yards and three touchdowns.
But it was breakdowns in the kicking game of Fairview (1-3, 1-3 GLC) that turned a relatively close contest into a one-sided affair.
Down 22-8 in the second quarter, a snap over the punter's head gave Bay possession at the Warrior 10. After a Tony Buttari pass to Cullen Gergye for a 10-yard touchdown, the Rockets struck again on the next possession.
On fourth down, Zach Starowesky broke through and cleanly blocked the punt. And the junior rolled onto the ball, recovering it at the Fairview 4.
“I decided to slant through,” Starowesky said. “I got dinged. I didn't know where I was. I just kept going. I didn't know what had happened. My gloves were soaked so I couldn't hold onto the ball.”
One play later, Nick Buttari scored to open a 36-8 lead with 6:20 left in the half.
That, however, was not the end of the scoring for the Rockets. After Fairview failed to convert on a fourth down play, Bay drove 40 yards in six plays with Tony Buttari connecting with Gergye on a 30-yard touchdown with 1:49 remaining in the half.
“We got things going,” said Rutt, whose team improved to 1-2 and 1-2 in the GLC. “It just started to snowball.”
Bay looked impressive from the start, driving 53 yards on six plays with Nick Buttari scoring on a 10-yard run with 8:48 left in the opening quarter.
That lead expanded to 15-0 on its next play when Ault broke loose on his 83-yard jaunt around the left side with 5:19 left in the period. A bad snap on the extra point allowed Gergye to connect with Malachi Edgerly for the two-point conversion.
Fairview, however, battled back to cut the advantage to 15-8 by driving 65 yards on 14 plays, capped by an 18-yard touchdown pass from Sean McNamara to Ethan Leube with nine second left in the quarter.
Bay answered that score with one of its own, driving 79 yards on six plays. A 31-yard pass from Tony Buttari to Finn Fitzgerald built the Rocket lead to 22-8 with 10:15 left in the half.
And then came the three quick scores to give the Rockets the 43-8 advantage at halftime.
With the clock running in the second half, both teams scored with Bay's reserves building a 50-8 advantage when Jay Rinehart scored on a 3-yard run with 8:09 left. Fairview's final score came with 4:21 left when McNamara hit Declan Jewitt with a 30-yard touchdown pass.
Bay finished the game with 248 yards rushing and 113 passing, while Fairview had 112 yards rushing and 57 passing in completing just 7 of 18 passes.
This Friday, Bay travels to Holy Name , while Fairview plays at home against Buckeye. Both games start at 7 p.m.
Brian Love is a freelance sports writer in Cleveland.
