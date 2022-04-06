Spotting their rival three runs, the Avon Eagles came roaring back to take a 9-5 season-opening win over the host Avon Lake Shoremen on a frigid March 29.
Down 4-1 after two innings, the Eagles got two runs in the third inning, followed by four runs in the fourth, and single runs in the fifth and sixth innings.
Avon went to 2-0 two days later with a 4-3 win over visiting Avon Lake.
Meanwhile, Chase Myers, who opened the game in centerfield, pitched five innings and gave up just one run to earn the win.
After starter Gavin Ehrhardt struggled, Myers entered the game in the third inning with runners on second and third. Two strikeouts and a fly-out to center field ended the threat.
“Gavin was struggling,” Myers said. “I knew I had to come in to pick him up. We’re all brothers on this team. He would have done the same for me.”
Troy Sudbrook, Brenton Dill and Ehrhardt all scored three runs in the comeback.
“I’m really proud of the players,” first-year coach Pat Scholla said. “We have an acronym of GRACE. The R stands for resilient. They never gave up.”
The fifth inning was the game changer. Down 4-3 the Eagles scored four runs with two outs. After the first two batters opened the frame by striking out, Ethan Holbrook, Sudbrook and Dill opened the floodgates by walking.
An error allowed two Holbrook and Sudbrook to score. An RBI-single by Ehrhardt drove in Dill, and a single by Jacob Siegert drove in Ehrhart for an 8-4 advantage.
Avon tacked on a run in the fifth inning when Holbrook’s RBI-single drove in Davis Ocepek, then added another in the next inning when Ehrhardt led off with a triple and scored on Jack Pogoreic’s double with one out.
The Shoreman cut the lead to the final 9-5 margin in the sixth inning when Dominic Poltrone scored on a double by Hayden Blosser.
But that was it. Avon Lake, which had used five pitchers, faced three batters in the final inning, while Avon faced just four.
“Since we started Feb. 27, they’ve been busting their tails to get better,” Scholla said. “Chase did a very good job.”
The game didn’t start well for the Eagles, thanks mainly to the bat of Poltrone, who had three RBI in the opening two innings.
In the first inning, Perry Miller and Logan Hamilton both got one-out singles, then scored on Poltrone’s double.
After Pogoreic scored on a wild pitch in the top of the second, the Shoremen increased the lead to 4-1 when Miller scored on a Hamilton double. Hamilton then scored on a two-out single by Poltrone.
The Eagles cut the lead to 4-3 in the top of the third inning when Sudbrook and Dill scored.
It looked as if the Shoreman were to extend their lead in the bottom of the inning. With Ehrhardt struggling, Jack Pincura and Nick Kemer walked lead off.
That’s when Myers entered the contest.
“I felt good before the game,” Myers said. “I knew I might have to come in.”
For the week, the Shoreman played at Lakewood on April 1 and had home games with Brunswick on Saturday, Berea on April 4. They are to play host to Brecksville-Broadview Heights on Friday, while playing away at North Royalton on Saturday, and Midview on Monday.
Avon, meanwhile, beat Mayfield 6-0 at home on April 1, then played an away-home series with Elyria on April 4 and 5. The Eagles will host Highland on Friday and Normandy, before an away-home series with North Ridgeville on Monday and Tuesday.
Contact this reporter at blove@westlifenews.com or 440-871-5797.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.