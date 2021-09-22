The “Battle over the Bridge” is a charming title for the rivalry between St. Joseph Academy and Magnificat, but the word “battle” is also used for a reason.
When the schools met in the SJA gym for their annual volleyball match Sept. 16, there was a dramatic tug of war for every point and momentum for either side was fleeting as they took the fight to one another.
When it was over the Blue Streaks were left standing, cutting through the wall of sound that surrounded them on all sides of the venue with a 3-1 victory. Scores to each game were 26-24, 25-20, 22-25 and 25-23.
“We were all working together,” Blue Streaks junior Lauren Yacobucci said. “We practiced so hard for this match, and we were all looking forward to it. We all came in ready and I think we just outworked them.”
It’s a matchup that both programs – two of the best in the state – circle on their calendars before the start of each fall season. The winner not only gets bragging rights, but a mental and emotional boost as it heads into its remaining schedule. The Blue Streaks entered as the 11th-ranked team in the state in Division I, according to the Max Preps website, while the Jaguars were ranked fourth.
Yacobucci, a junior setter who guided her teammates with 48 assists, knew what the win would mean for the group.
“We all just rely on each other, she said. “We believe that we’re all going to do well and we trust each other. (The win) gives us a lot of confidence. We’re going to be doing great now. After a loss to (Notre Dame Cathedral Latin) we were kind of slumped, be we were like, we have to win this Joe’s game, and we’re going to bring everything we have. Going forward, I think we’re going to keep excelling.”
With the gym filled to capacity and two massive student sections eliminating any chance for a quiet moment, the Blue Streaks (8-2) rallied from a six-point deficit in the first set to eventually win by two. Down 15-9 at one point, they used a 7-1 run to pull even, then the teams traded points and were tied at 24. Yacobucci set up Julia Sprecher kills on back-to-back plays to claim the set.
The Blue Streaks may have played their best during the second game, a 25-20 win where they led by as many as eight points. Yacobucci had 10 assists, setting kills by Sprecher, Mary Flanagan and Sophia Anghilante that held off the Jaguars (8-4).
“(These girls) dig it, they dig tough games like this,” Blue Streaks coach Megan Green said. “They’re fighters, they’re disciplined in their skills and because of that it helps them in these tough matches.”
With their backs to the wall, the Jaguars righted themselves in the third game after falling behind 10-5. They tied the game at 16, then took their first lead soon after, 18-17. Senior Kirsten Barrett scored or assisted on six of their last seven points, while freshman Annabelle Groomes had four kills to help ice the 25-22 win.
The teams matched each other point-for-point in the fourth set and were tied at 23 after 11 lead changes. Sprecher came up with another kill to put the Blue Streaks ahead, 24-23, then an errant Jaguar spike on the next play sailed out of bounds, giving the visitors the win and prompting a celebration on the court.
“Our whole conversation leading up to this match was making sure we were doing what we do, and keeping a level head and not letting the environment get to our heads,” Green said. “Mental toughness is something we’ve been trying to stay on top of, and I think that’s what got us through the match.”
Flanagan finished with 16 kills, while Sprecher had 15 and Anghilante had 14. Cadence Shea led the Jaguars with 18 kills, Groomes finished with 15 and Barrett logged 43 assists.
Magnificat will hit the road this Saturday when they go to Columbus to play Bishop Watterson starting at 9 a.m. SJA will host Sylvania Northview on Saturday at 12:30 p.m.
Match notes
Prior to the start of varsity competition, Barrett was recognized for surpassing 2,000 career assists, which she achieved during a recent match. After playing four sets against Magnificat, her season total stood at 351 assists.
The Blue Streaks’ win was their first in the teams’ head-to-head rivalry since 2018. Including Division I tournament meetings, the Jaguars had won four in a row, including a 3-2 victory last season.
