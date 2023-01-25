Trailing by one point with just 11 seconds left, Avon’s Nate Farley put up a 3-pointer from the top of the arc. As the shot clanged off the rim, Farley caught his own rebound and tried again on a floater as time expired.
That shot was off the mark as well and the celebration was on for Avon Lake as the Shoremen secured the 50-49 win over the host Eagles. The win completes the season sweep for Avon Lake as the Shoremen knocked off Avon 55-49 on Dec. 13.
For Eric Smith and his Avon Lake group, they wouldn’t have had this game any other way.
“Halfway through the JV game, the place was full. We walked in before the pregame and I told (my team), ‘Guys, there is nowhere I’d rather be and there is not a group of guys I’d rather be here with,’” Smith said. “This is fun. This is why we do what we do. You get a couple of opportunities to play in a game like this.”
Avon Lake had a balanced offensive attack and a smothering defense that shut down the Eagles’ dribble penetration and forced Avon into uncomfortable possessions and low-quality shot attempts. Because of this effort, the Shoremen led after each of the first three quarters, carrying a 44-36 lead into the fourth.
The Eagles rattled off a 9-0 run to take a 45-44 lead with five minutes left. From there, the teams traded baskets with Avon Lake getting the better of Avon down the stretch.
“We won tonight because we did what we’ve done all year long: defend,” Smith said. “Offense comes and goes – it’s who we are, we try to play fast, we’re streaky – defensively, though, these guys got three big stops in a row at the end.”
Avon Lake’s offense stayed Friday night as two Shoremen finished in double figures. Matthew Stuewe had a game-high 19 points to go along with three rebounds and three assists, and Isaac Richardson finished with 11 points and four rebounds.
As Avon went on its lead-changing run, Stuewe said the camaraderie of this Avon Lake group shone through and helped them come away with the win.
“We’ve been playing together our whole lives. Since third grade, at least,” Stuewe said. “We shoot hoops all the time during the summer getting ready for the season. It shows at the end of the game. We’ve won a couple of late games like that and it’s great. You want to win those late games and we needed this one to win the conference.”
Despite the loss, Avon also got a spread-out scoring effort, with three players tallying double-digits. Leading the Eagles was Nolan Good (15 points, three steals and two rebounds), followed by Farley (11 points and seven rebounds) and Tyson Ziegler (10 points).
Avon coach Mike Fitch said after the game that utilizing the depth his team has is not only nice for him as a coach, but it makes life more difficult for opposing teams.
“It’s nice because we’re hard to guard,” Fitch said. “You can try to match up against a couple of guys and try to guard them but someone else will step up and knock shots down. That’s what we’ve been consistent with all year and it’s been those same names.”
Fitch was still immensely proud of his team after the game for the way it fought back to take a lead late in the game and give themselves a chance.
“I challenged them at halftime (and said) we gave up too many points. We gave up 31 points in the first half, we gave up 19 in the second half,” Fitch said. “I’m proud of them. Every challenge I give this team, they respond to.”
