AVON-AVONLAKE
RUSS SMILEY 2018

Trailing by one point with just 11 seconds left, Avon’s Nate Farley put up a 3-pointer from the top of the arc. As the shot clanged off the rim, Farley caught his own rebound and tried again on a floater as time expired.

That shot was off the mark as well and the celebration was on for Avon Lake as the Shoremen secured the 50-49 win over the host Eagles. The win completes the season sweep for Avon Lake as the Shoremen knocked off Avon 55-49 on Dec. 13.

