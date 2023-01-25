It was a stretch of more than five minutes in the second quarter that proved to be the difference when the Bay Rockets took a 62-55 Great Lakes Conference victory over visiting Fairview Park.

Holding a slim 13-9 lead going into the second quarter, the Rockets held the Warriors scoreless for 5:10 while running off 12 points. A layup by Collin Lucas broke the scoring drought, but by that time, Bay (2-11, 2-6) had a 25-11 advantage.

