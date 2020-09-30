It would be fair to say that the Brookside Cardinals volleyball team is hitting its stride.
Look no further than the win column, where the current Lorain County League leaders had won eight matches in a row dating back to Sept. 1.
Last Saturday at home against a non-league opponent in Lakewood, the Cardinals upped that win streak to nine with a 3-0 decision (26-24, 25-13, 25-19).
“These girls just work so hard,” Cardinals coach Jenn Larrick said of the month-long effort. “They’re unselfish, they work as a team, and it seems that every day there’s someone else who picks up for a teammate that’s not playing as well. They’re super positive and they have fun together. They’re a great group to work with.”
The Cardinals (9-2) didn’t make things look so easy in the early going, though, and struggled to put the Rangers (3-11) away once they got in range of claiming the first set. Up 23-17 in an otherwise back-and-forth set, the Cardinals allowed the Rangers to claw back in with a 7-1 run that tied it at 24-24. Back-to-back Jenna Rothman kills gave her team the 26-24 victory.
Four combined kills down the stretch by Rangers Ella Bangert and Annabelle Sorge led to the nail-biting finish, which Larrick thought her team aided in by not controlling the ball better.
“We came out kind of slow,” she said. “We worked a lot on passing the other day and our passing form, and I don’t think it translated to the first set. Our ball control wasn’t what I hoped it would’ve been. But our offense picked it up and made plays at the net, so I think that’s what kept us ahead in the end.”
The Cardinals were able to build a 22-11 lead in the second set before finishing it out, 25-13, and did so largely thanks to misfires by the Rangers, who hit eight balls out of bounds and committed several attack errors.
Brookside led by as many as seven points in the third set, with Lakewood miscues once again hurting its cause, with four serve errors and four balls hit out of bounds down the stretch. Shyanne Shinsky assisted on a Rachael Seekins kill for the match-ending point and a 25-19 final.
“I think we went on some really good runs, but our service errors were the key to stopping us from pushing wins out,” Rangers coach Keith Jenkins said. “We’re really working on being able to bounce back, let the previous point go and look forward. I thought we were able to do that in the first set, have the tenacity to come together and work as a team.”
Seekins led the Cardinals with 11 kills, while Rothman finished with 10. Leah Musall did some of everything, with 15 assists, seven digs, six kills and an ace. They will host Keystone tonight at 6:30 in a key LCL matchup. The Wildcats currently trail the Cardinals by two games in the league standings.
Mimi Nee led Lakewood with 22 assists and seven digs, Lilly Germain had seven kills and seven blocks, and Sorge finished with 14 digs and seven kills. The Rangers will dip back into Great Lakes Conference play tomorrow at 6:30 p.m. when they host Rocky River.
