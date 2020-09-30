Walking out of his team’s 21-0 loss last Friday, Westlake Demons football coach Dan LaRocco said there was nothing to be ashamed or upset about.
“We are playing with house money this week,” LaRocco said. “We are 2-2 for the first time in a bunch of years and we are leaps and bounds ahead of the curve of where we want to be. For us, we knew coming in that we were going to play against three Division I athletes (on Revere) and that this was going to be a battle.”
Going up against Revere (3-1), Westlake (2-3) gave up a touchdown just three plays into the game after a failed onside kick attempt left the Minutemen with a short field. On Revere’s next drive, they found the end zone again to boost their lead to 14-0.
What followed, however, was a complete 180 for the Demons’ defense.
They held Revere scoreless until just under three minutes left in the third quarter thanks to two three-and-outs, a fumble recovery, an interception and a goal-line stand to end the first half that gave Westlake all the momentum.
“We played our butts off,” LaRocco said. “We pursue the ball and we tackle really well. We’re really young, so for us to be in a football game like this, I feel really good about this. Compared to last week (when) we beat Cuyahoga Falls by getting a two-point conversion stop and we had two-touchdown leads in the first quarter and the third quarter and we let them slip away. We’re learning.”
The Demons had their hands full all night with a dynamic duo out of Revere’s backfield in senior Shane Slattery and sophomore Luke Gesing.
Slattery led all Minutemen offensively, carrying 19 times for 199 yards and two touchdowns. Gesing followed closely behind with 15 carries for 74 yards and a touchdown.
Revere coach Robert Karovic said having both Slattery and Gesing provide that level of output, in part thanks to the blocking up front, makes his job even easier.
“It’s fun to watch,” Karovic said. “Switching gears, you’ve got a little bit of a lightning and a thunder type package between those two. Shane’s really had to step up the last couple of weeks and carry a little bit of the load. It was nice to see Luke step up tonight (as well). He’s a sophomore and he’s learning.”
For Westlake, along with being set back by three-and-outs offensively, there were several opportunities for the Demons to get back in the game that weren’t capitalized on.
On their opening drive of the game, the Demons drove down to Revere’s 10, before fumbling, leading to the Minutemen’s second score of the game..
In the third quarter, Westlake’s Will Ostrowski intercepted at the Demons’ 2. On the first play, Oswtrowski fumbled, setting up the Minutemen up at Westlake’s 1 and scoring one play later.
Finally, on what would be the Demons’ final drive of the game, they went 78 yards in 23 plays and 8:35, before ultimately turning the ball over on downs at Revere’s 2.
Despite all of that, LaRocco said there is still much to be proud of as his team gets ready for a home bout against Warrensville Heights on Friday.
“At no point did we ever turn around and say, ‘We can’t stop this team,’” LaRocco said. “We got stops, we made them punt, we made them turn it over. We knew that this was going to be a great game between two incredibly tough teams that are very, very similar. They’re just three years ahead and they have three Division I linemen. We’re playing with house money this entire season. We’re just so grateful to be playing football.”
