Westlake's boys tennis team continued its impressive season on April 12 when the Demons beat visiting Rocky River in a Great Lakes Conference meet.
The Demons (4-1, 3-1 GLC) won all five matches. Meanwhile the Pirates dropped to 2-3 and 2-3 in the GLC. Westlake's only loss was a 3-2 decision to Avon.
No. 1 singles Rohit Jain, a sophomore, defeated senior Jack Bowers, 6-0, 6-2, while No. 2 senior J.P. Mogyordy beat sophomore Will Latham, 6-1, 6-0. Freshman Xander Jhaveri beat sophomore Will Gesci, 6-0, 6-2 in No. 3 singles.
In No.1 doubles, senior Manav Arora and freshman Rishabh Ranjan defeated senior Ben Greenfield and freshman Sergio Lucey, 6-0, 6-0. A pair of Westlake seniors, Jacob Miller and Zach Baker, beat sophomore Charlie Solecki and junior Colin Kelley, 6-1, 6-2.
“We've got a lot of experience,” Westlake Coach Saumil Jhaveri said. “We've got a lot of seniors. There's some young ones on the team too. It's a good mix.”
Westlake, which earlier in the season defeated St. Ignatius for the first time since 2011, kept the pressure on the entire meet.
“They're tough,” Rocky River Coach Eric Hillstrom said. “We never quit and kept trying.”
That proved to be the case in most of the matches. In No. 1 singles, Jain was ahead 4-0 before dropping a game. In that game, Bowers was ahead 40-15 before giving up two consecutive points to send it to deuce, where the Rocky River player won in two serves.
In the second match, Jain got to 5-0 and ran into trouble.
“When you're up 5-0, it's hard to close out,” the junior said. “I was trying to end it on a good shot, and he was making some good returns. I just remembered what got me there and started doing that.”
Bowers had trouble with this serve for most of the match, having numerous double faults. But he credited Jain as well.
“He's a good player,” Bowers said. “He's tall and fast. I just didn't feel consistent today.”
