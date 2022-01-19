There’s a belief amongst the Westlake girls basketball team that if it can get a lead, its stifling defense can take care of the rest.
That point’s been hard to argue this season, especially on Jan. 15 when the Demons went into Rocky River and ground out a 39-33 win.
The Demons (7-6, 6-1 Great Lakes Conference West Division) held the Pirates (10-4, 5-3 GLC West) to 21% shooting and forced 14 turnovers on the way to their fourth consecutive victory.
Since the new year began, the Demons have doubled down on an identity low on glitz and high on results: man-to-man defense that stays in front of ball-handlers and challenges every shot.
“Our team is definitely defensively-minded,” Demons senior guard Anna Williams said. “When it’s a low-scoring game like that, we can score and we know they can score, but when we lock up like that, I think we definitely have an advantage.”
Williams embodied the Demons’ gritty approach. She didn’t attempt a single shot against the Pirates, but grabbed eight rebounds, dished seven assists and made sure the Pirates’ bevy of quick guards didn’t beat her.
With her leading the charge, the Demons held an opponent to less than 50 points for the 11th time in 13 games.
The win also returned the favor to a Pirates team that beat them in Westlake in December.
“Hats off to River. Defensively, they’re really good at what they do,” Demons coach Cory Rojeck said. “But we’re really good at what we do, even in the last game we played where we lost. We thought if we could get back in transition, defensively, they’d have a hard time scoring. Our girls made that adjustment.”
Abbie Gardner led the Demons with nine points and nine rebounds and Morgan Kress had seven points and 10 rebounds. Facing the same shape-shifting Pirates zone that stalled them the first time, they responded with seven 3-pointers, including four in a three-minute stretch that put them ahead 33-25 early in the fourth quarter.
They led 18-15 at halftime, but the Pirates fought back and went ahead, 24-22, with 2:09 left in the third quarter. Rojeck turned to reserve guards Lydia Tymoszczuk and Ella Henton, who hit 3-pointers on back-to-back possessions for a 30-24 lead.
“Teams like to throw the zone at us,” Williams said. “In terms of this game, I think once people started making (shots over the zone), everyone was in it together and everyone wanted to shoot it.”
Tymoszczuk buried another 3-pointer to start the fourth quarter and cap an 11-1 run, and a Kress three soon after made it 36-27. Buckets by Kelsey Murphy and Ava Patti cut the deficit to 36-31, but several Demons free throws in the final minute closed it out.
Murphy paced the Pirates with nine points and 12 rebounds. The team caused 18 Demon turnovers and held them to 29% shooting, but couldn’t sustain momentum after taking its only lead of the day.
“We held a team under 40, and we’ve been consistent in holding teams under 50, which has been great for us,” Pirates coach Elaine Robinson said. “Defense drives us, but at the same time, we struggled to get shots to fall tonight. They did a good job of taking away some of our gaps, some of our lanes.”
