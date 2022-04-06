Starting the spring season on a positive note, the Westlake girls track and field team took third place with 61 points at the annual Avon Lake Invitational Saturday.
Medina scored 71 points to claim the girls team title, followed by Gilmour Academy (64). Area teams behind the Demons were Rocky River (49, sixth), Avon (38, ninth), Olmsted Falls (36, 10th), Avon Lake (32, 11th), North Ridgeville (28, 12th), Lutheran West (8.5, 19th), Magnificat (21st, 5.5) and Bay (2, 22nd).
Top performances included the 1,600-meter run, where Demons sophomore Sarah Peer (5:00.6) finished just behind Olmsted Falls junior Katie Clute (4:59.76) in the battle for first place, with both times breaking the previous meet record of 5:07.7. Demons junior Sarah Colman won the 400-meters in 1:01.02, senior Lillie Katsaras of the Bulldogs won the 3,200 in a meet record time of 11:10.19, and Demons junior Macy Brennan claimed the discus with a top heave of 125 feet, 7 inches.
The Pirates’ 4x800 relay team of freshmen Allie Dewey, Katie Stirm, Grace Lavelle and senior Samantha Coleman placed first in 10:02.32. North Ridgeville senior Veronica Waugaman won the pole vault event by clearing 11 feet.
In a packed boys field, Avon was the top area placer, taking fourth with 52 points. Solon topped the team standings with 102.5, followed by Canton GlenOak and St. Ignatius (53). Avon Lake placed 14th (20), Olmsted Falls 17th (10), Rocky River 18th (9), Westlake 19th (8), North Ridgeville 20th (5), Bay 22nd (4) and Lutheran West 24th (3).
The best Eagles finishes came in the discus, where senior Evan Schakel took first with a top throw of 162-07, and in the 4x100 relay, where juniors Joe Weatherspoon and Tommy Ptacek joined seniors Colin Kaufmann and Tim Conwell to set a new meet record in 43.44 seconds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.