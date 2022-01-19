Give a potent offense like Fairview’s space to roam and launch shots and expect to pay a price.
The Westlake boys basketball team learned that lesson the hard way during a December loss where its defensive effort fell flat and surrendered 75 points.
When the teams met for the second time in the Warriors’ gym on Jan. 14, the Demons were much more prepared. Their combination of defensive pressure and a huge rebounding advantage lifted them to a 77-76 victory.
Yes, the 76 points allowed were the second-most for the Demons all season. But they never trailed after the second quarter and used full-court pressure from start to finish to force 13 turnovers. They also owned the glass at both ends of the floor, outrebounding the Warriors 42-23.
“They came to our gym and beat us the last time, so we felt we had to come here and do the same thing,” Demons senior Ray Ellington said. “We gave it our all. The biggest difference was strictly our defense. We played some good offense, knocked down our shots. But defense was the key tonight.”
The Demons (9-2, 4-2 Great Lakes Conference West Division) shot 50% from the floor in the second half and knocked down six of their nine total 3-pointers during that time, but the biggest bucket of the game was a wide open layup from senior guard Grayson Elyaderani. He scooped up a loose ball amongst a growing scrum of players at midcourt and streaked alone to the basket for a 77-74 lead with 6.5 seconds remaining.
Tyler Holliday’s ensuing 3-point attempt fell short for the Warriors, though Michael Goff was able to rebound it and draw a foul with a second left. He made both free throws to pull the score within one, but time ran out on the GLC West leaders (9-3, 5-1).
“We kept the tempo a little faster tonight, kept some pace and made them uncomfortable a little bit with our pressure,” Demons coach Jeff Huber said. “I think those things were improved from game one.”
The Warriors battled back from several eight-point deficits during the game, and pushed through some struggles with short bursts of hot shooting. Senior Danny Hanton led all scorers with 27 points and three others reached double figures, but they had issues breaking the Demons’ press and were held to numerous one-shot possessions.
Conversely, the Demons built a 21-6 offensive rebounding advantage and converted six of those second chances into putback buckets.
“We’ve done a good job hanging in there rebounding, though we don’t always win it,” Warriors coach Ryan Barry said. “We try to keep it even. It’s an effort thing, but it’s also a body positioning thing. We charted 21 offensive rebounds (for Westlake). I don’t think that’s ever happened to us. I don’t know if it was effort, because we were trying. We just weren’t using good technique tonight, and sometimes that happens.”
Enjoying a breakout season for the Demons, Ellington posted an 18-point, 10-rebound double-double and added four assists and two blocks. Fellow senior Basheer Alramahi was a sharpshooter off the bench with a team-high 19 points. Junior Will Ostrowski scored 13.
Westlake will play at Rocky River and Fairview will host Bay on Friday at 7:30 p.m.
Contact this reporter at sports@westlifenews.com or 440-871-5797.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.