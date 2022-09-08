For a young team sporting just three seniors, the Westlake volleyball team is going to rely heavily on starting and finishing matches quickly this season.

Thankfully for the Demons, that is exactly what they got on Sept. 1, beating visiting Lakewood in straight sets (25-12, 25-18, 25-16). Westlake jumped out a quick 6-0 lead in the first set and never looked back, trailing just once the entire match.

