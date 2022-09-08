For a young team sporting just three seniors, the Westlake volleyball team is going to rely heavily on starting and finishing matches quickly this season.
Thankfully for the Demons, that is exactly what they got on Sept. 1, beating visiting Lakewood in straight sets (25-12, 25-18, 25-16). Westlake jumped out a quick 6-0 lead in the first set and never looked back, trailing just once the entire match.
“We have a small roster, our corps is very little so we talk a lot about playing with intention, doing the little things right and not giving any points away,” Demons coach Meghan Spriggs said. “We don’t want to go five sets. We’re not trying to kill ourselves every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday. Being intentional and being aware of when we can score points and be aggressive and when we need to be smart with the ball and just keep playing.”
Several Demons showcased their aggressiveness and point-scoring acumen on Thursday. Seniors Annika Norris and Allie Chang led Westlake (4-0, 3-0 Great Lakes Conference) with 12 kills apiece, with Norris adding six solo blocks. Junior Olivia Mogyordy had seven kills as well.
Westlake’s offense ran though Shelby Bloor all night. The sophomore tallied 30 assists and seemingly had her hands on the ball nearly every possession. That’s a role Bloor thrives in and credited her talented supporting cast for making her job easier.
“It’s really nice,” Bloor said. “I trust my hitters a lot, so that is a good thing. I pay attention to who the smallest blocker is, find who the go-to attacker is and just set them up.”
Spriggs just moved to the setter role last year as a freshman and Spriggs could not be happier with the early results on the varsity team.
“She’s doing a great job,” Spriggs said. “She’s confident, she sometimes questions herself, but she’s athletic and she works hard.”
Having a depth of talent around Bloor is a critical component for the Demons this year. In a talented GLC, Spriggs knows her team cannot afford to be one dimensional.
“We all have to be terminators in the front row,” Spriggs said. “It’s like basketball, you can’t have one person that can score or you’re going to get shut down. We have to have multiple threats, multiple people that can terminate and Shelby delivering the ball like that is a fun task. She’s doing a great job with it allowing our hitters to hit the shots they want and terminate when we need them to.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.