There’s something dangerous about a basketball team that has a little bit of everything.
In the case of the Olmsted Falls boys roster, depth and versatility were on display in a 73-63 win at Southwestern Conference rival Avon on Dec. 21.
Size? The Bulldogs have plenty, with eight of 13 varsity players standing over six feet tall, including a trio of guards 6-3 and above.
Shooting? They have that, too. Of the 27 shots they made from the field, 13 were 3-pointers, including seven in the third quarter alone. Six different players knocked down at least one shot from long range.
Depth? Bulldogs coach Chris DeLisio went to his bench often against the Eagles (0-4, 0-3 SWC), using an 11-man rotation. The reserves accounted for 17 points, eight rebounds and four assists.
There was also a team-wide effort to spread the ball around in pursuit of the best available shot. Of the team’s 27 made field goals, 21 were assisted on.
And in the face of a pair of Eagle runs in the second and fourth quarters that kept them close on the scoreboard, the Bulldogs (6-0, 4-0 SWC) did just enough defensively to stay ahead.
“(The difference was) spacing out and regrouping,” senior guard Tanner Nelson said. “We had to call a few timeouts to regroup. The threes were going in for me and that helped. We were moving, spacing it out, attacking the basket and getting things open.”
Led by Nelson’s 23 points and 11 apiece from Luke Dieckman and Aaron Katitus, the Bulldogs’ starting five got going early, but DeLisio thought the play of his reserves was the key to the win.
The Bulldogs started the game on a 10-1 run and ended the first quarter up 22-10, but the Eagles turned the tables in the second, using a 17-7 stretch to pull within a basket, 29-27, with two minutes left before the half. Late buckets from Dieckman and Spencer Lethbridge upped the lead to 32-27 at the break.
The Bulldogs shot 4-of-14 from the floor in the frame and lost five turnovers as the Eagles clawed back.
“Our subs came in, our six-through-10, 11 guys came in and gave us great minutes,” DeLisio said. “They did a fantastic job and played really hard on the defensive end. Evan Gilliland, Andrew Dirk, Peyton DeLisio, Aidan Meczka, amongst other guys, really held it together for us. Our starters didn’t always do a great job tonight of playing the way we want to play, especially at the defensive end like we had been.”
They reached their biggest lead, 61-47, after a blistering shooting stretch in the third. Five different players hit a 3-pointer and the team shot 7-9 from distance overall.
“Their 6-6 kids can knock down threes,” Eagles coach Mike Fitch said of the difficulty of defending so many bigs that can also shoot. “It’s what they do. Anyone in that program can shoot. It’s an easy scouting report because, hey, everybody shoots it. But it’s also hard because you have some kids that don’t normally guard shooters having to guard shooters. So you can see it when those guys get open. Our bigs are used to sagging a little bit.”
The Eagles fought back in the fourth, opening with a 7-0 run and eventually pulled to within four, 63-59. Nelson scored seven of the Bulldogs’ final 10 points to pad the margin, and a pair of late Katitus free throws sealed the 10-point victory.
An inexperienced team that got off to a late start due to the playoff success of fall sports like football, the Eagles are still rounding into form. Junior guard Max Emerine was a bright spot, scoring a team-high 18 points. Sophomore guard Tyson Ziegler added 13 points, five assists and four rebounds.
“Our kids don’t stop,” Fitch said. “They play their butts off. They don’t care about the score. When a team like Falls comes in and shoots like that, you can expect that. You’re going to see their runs, but our kids just don’t quit.”
Candow chipped in seven points, five assists and four rebounds for the Bulldogs, and Charlie Ciolek had team highs in rebounds (8) and assists (6). Next up is a trip to Arizona for the Cactus Jam tournament, where they’ll face University High School out of Spokane, WA, on Dec. 27.
“We’re playing together, having fun and competing every day,” Nelson said of his team’s unblemished start to the season.
Avon will next head to Columbus for the two-day Gussler Invitational at Thomas Worthington High School. Games will run Dec. 27-28.
