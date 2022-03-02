There was a chance the stars would align and the Rocky River and Bay girls basketball teams would meet in a Division II district final for the second time in three years.
But in short order on Feb. 23, Copley and Shaker Heights Laurel dashed those hopes with back-to-back semifinal victories at Elyria High School.
In the first game of the double-header, 10th-seeded Copley defeated the No. 5 Pirates in an overtime nailbiter, 36-35. Afterward, No. 9 Laurel used a huge fourth-quarter run to eliminate the No. 14 Rockets, 42-32.
The Indians and Gators met on Feb. 26 to determine who would advance to the regional round.
“It’s two great high school basketball teams going against each other, and somebody has to win,” Pirates coach Elaine Robinson said of her team’s night. “There’s no ties in the game of basketball.”
For the Pirates (18-6), a third consecutive trip to district was nearly extended when they scored the first five points of the fourth quarter to take a 31-26 lead. The Indians fought back and eventually tied it at 31-31 with 2:23 left, and the two teams traded defensive stands until the final horn.
In overtime, Shelby Emich and Victoria McKnight combined to make 3 of 4 free throws to grab a 36-33 lead with 17 seconds left. Kelsey Murphy responded for the Pirates by knocking down a pair of foul shots with 6.9 seconds left, making it a one-point game.
After several inbounds passes were batted away on the baseline by Ava Patti, the Indians (14-10) finally got one in, and the Pirates were unable to foul to stop the clock before time ran out on their season.
“What a great high school basketball game,” Indians coach Mark Dente said. “Two really good teams, really athletic. Our girls handled the pressure well enough, made a couple free throws down the stretch and we pulled out the win.”
Afterward, all the Pirates could do was tip their proverbial hat to the Indians, who finished one point better in a game that was played evenly throughout. Open shots were at a premium as both teams battled each other with tough defense, forcing a combined 27 turnovers and dragging out long possessions when offensive sets proved fruitless.
Used to playing at a more frenetic pace, the Pirates were forced to slow down against the more deliberate Indians, though they still led 11-10 after the first quarter and 20-18 at halftime. The teams entered the fourth tied at 26.
“We knew coming in that our styles of play were very similar in that we both use defense as our driver,” Robinson said. “Offensively, they put us in a different situation, not so much trying to stall, but seeing what we’d do against their offense in the halfcourt. I’d love to know how many minutes we played defense over 32 minutes. They just had an extra bucket than we did.”
Patti and Annika Mocho led the Pirates with 12 and eight points, respectively, while Kelsey Murphy and Sophia Murray each scored six. Emich led the Indians with 12 points.
It was the final high school game for Pirates seniors Murphy and Taylor Spies, who were varsity players under Robinson for four years. Murray, the team’s three-year starting point guard, would’ve joined them had she not missed her freshman year with an injury. Together, the seniors helped lift the Pirates to a Great Lakes Conference title in 2021 and posted a combined 54-14 record over the past three seasons.
“The three of them, they’ve got a lot of wins, and they’ve shown the younger girls what our culture is and what we’re about,” Robinson said. “It’s special. I’m happy I was able to get to coach those three.”
Rockets lead evaporates
In the nightcap, the Rockets (10-12) trailed 21-16 at halftime and gave up the opening bucket of the third quarter to the Gators (5-13), but managed a major rally.
They coaxed the Gators into five turnovers and 0-for-7 shooting over the final seven minutes of the frame, and went on a 14-0 scoring run of their own to take a 30-23 lead.
Up 32-26 midway through the fourth, the Rockets succumbed to the Gators’ abundance of length and athleticism, and allowed them to score the game’s final 17 points in a five-minute span to seal the 42-32 final.
Gators junior Mari Bickley did it all, scoring a game-high 19 points and adding five rebounds, two blocks and two steals. Helen Holley added 13 points and seven boards.
Every Rocket who saw court time scored during the game, led by six apiece from sharpshooters Emily Martin and Riley LaVogue. Rory Marcis and Lucy Bisson each scored five.
“We were changing defenses a bunch (in the third) and caught them with one that worked,” Rockets coach John Curran said. “But I think we got a little tired, and (Bickley) decided she was just going to take over the game.”
“We had it going our pace but missed a few layups down the stretch that really could’ve changed the course of the game, which happens against a team like that because they’re long, and you’re playing through contact,” he said. “We had a good game plan, we just didn’t execute the last part of it.”
Martin, Marcis, Chaeli Ziebarth and Emma Fox were the senior leaders of a team that got stronger as the season wore on and even served No. 8 Gates Mills Hawken a tournament upset in a sectional final on Feb. 19.
“We made a lot of progress this season,” Curran said. “We’re happy with the season results-wise, but we’re happier with how we progressed as a team. It’s a little bit cliche, but it was true this season.”
