The North Ridgeville girls basketball team’s pursuit of an elusive Division I district championship will have to pause for one more off-season.
Long cold spells from the field and the defensive toughness of Medina Highland ensured that when the Rangers dropped a district semifinal game to the Hornets, 39-30, at Medina High School on Feb. 22.
The Hornets (23-1), seeded second in the Elyria Catholic District, moved on to face No. 6 Magnificat in the final on Feb. 25 and won again, 64-52. Seeded fourth, the Rangers (17-7) came close to their chief playoff goal for a third consecutive season.
Last season, they nearly won their first-ever district title before losing a heartbreaker to Strongsville. That narrow defeat served as fuel for a team that returned the bulk of its players.
The Hornets had district aspirations of their own, however. After the first quarter, they outscored the Rangers 32-19 and leaned on a defense that forced 16 turnovers.
“We had good looks,” Rangers coach Amy Esser said. “But I think we rushed it. We had a sense of urgency and we panicked a little bit, so we were rushing our shots.”
After a hot start in which sophomore Grace Kingery scored 13 of the Rangers’ first 15 points, the Hornets adjusted with face-guarding and timely double-teams on the lethal shooter. The Rangers went ice cold after that and finished shooting 20%.
Kingery had a game-high 19 points and added eight rebounds and three blocks. Senior Daylan Baker and junior Laney Rumancik scored four apiece.
“They had really high-pressure defense on us, so it was hard to get the ball (moving),” Kingery said. “Our shots didn’t fall tonight, but we’ll be back.”
Ahead 15-9 early in the second quarter, the Hornets began to chip away and used a 9-0 run over the final six minutes of the half to take the lead, 18-15. The Rangers briefly went back up, 21-20, in the third, but didn’t score again for another five minutes and allowed the Hornets to take control.
A 14-3 stretch that began late in the third continued into the fourth and put the Hornets up 34-24, while the Rangers managed just six points during the game’s final 4:35. In the bonus due to Ranger foul trouble, the Hornets sealed their win by hitting 5 of 7 free throws in the final minute.
Madison Miller scored 15 points to lead the Hornets, followed by nine from Kennedy Morgan.
“Foul trouble hurt us in the first half with Daylan and Kat (Crevda) getting in foul trouble,” Esser said. “With them off the court, that’s two big pieces to our game. In the second half, we just couldn’t get anybody else going shooting the basketball, and that’s a lot of pressure to put on Grace, who was getting face-guarded.”
It was a tough swan song for seniors Baker, Brynnley Kerr, Taylor Traut and Abby Viancourt, but the team still managed to make some history with its program-best 17 wins.
“(The standard’s) going to be even higher next year,” Kingery said. “We want to get to that district final again like last year.”
