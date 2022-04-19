Sara Gilley was the right batter at the right time for the North Olmsted softball team April 12.
The sophomore catcher ripped a walk-off RBI single to left field in the bottom of the ninth inning to give the Eagles a 5-4 win over visiting Rocky River. The hit capped a 4-for-4 day for Gilley and completed a late rally from a 4-3 deficit.
“I was just looking for something to hit, something to get us going so we could score,” said Gilley, who finished her night with 4 RBI.
Eagles shortstop Sydney Sukenik doubled to left with one out and later reached third on a wild pitch. After Izzy D’Alessandro walked, Gilley worked her count to 2-2 before providing the heroics.
“When she hit that, I don’t think I’ve ever jumped higher in my life,” Eagles pitcher Jenna Christner said. “I knew she was going to do it.”
Both teams’ offenses stalled after the bottom of the sixth, when the Eagles rallied to tie the score 4-4 on a Sukenik triple to center field that scored Amira Jak. The top of their lineup was finally able to break the stalemate as the sun began to set over North Olmsted High School.
The Eagles (5-2, 2-0 Great Lakes Conference West Division) had to overcome six errors to pull out the win. Three of the Pirates’ four runs were unearned as lapses in the field allowed them to take extra bases. Luckily for the Eagles, Christner worked in tandem with Gilley behind the plate to slow the usually-potent Pirates lineup enough to keep the score close.
Christner threw 166 pitches and struck out 12 in a complete-game effort, allowing six hits and three walks.
“That was one of those games where you’ve got to scratch and claw and fight for every out,” Eagles coach Cassie Gaye said. “A lot of things did not go our way in that game. We made a lot of mistakes and Rocky River hit the ball well. We made mistakes but we’d bounce back. Our group is a resilient group.”
Pirates (3-2, 2-1 GLC West) senior Katie Mommers was equally impressive in the circle, throwing 138 pitches over 8 ⅓ innings. With both teams so evenly matched, the lead changed five times.
“This is our fifth game of the year and you can’t ask for anything better than that,” Pirates coach Jeff Hammond said of the all-around effort. “It was a great game. We took a lead, they fought back. They took a lead, we fought back. Somebody had to win and they ended up pulling it out.”
Julianna Benjamin led the Pirates with three hits and 2 RBI, including a run-scoring single in the top of the fifth that gave them the 4-3 lead. Trailing the Eagles 3-2 at its start, Kate Tlapa doubled to center, then scored when a Kelsey Murphy grounder was misplayed for an error.
The Pirates will host Buckeye on Thursday at 5 p.m. The Eagles will travel to Elyria Catholic April 25 for a 5 p.m. start.
