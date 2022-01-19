Still hunting for a signature win this season, the Avon girls basketball team went all-out to get one over Midview at home Jan. 12, although it eventually lost 57-49.
The Eagles (7-4, 3-4 Southwestern Conference) battled back from a 14-point deficit in the third quarter and even took a lead early in the fourth, but their legs grew weary and the Middies (8-3, 5-2 SWC) regrouped.
Regardless, Eagles assistant coach Joe Schafer took the gutsy effort as a positive sign.
“They’re down a little bit, but that’s a sign of a good team. They’re going to fight.” said Schafer, who was filling in for under-the-weather head coach Meghan Larrick. “I think we’re going to keep getting better and better, and that’s the best part about this team.”
They struggled to stop Middies guard Olivia DiFranco, who scored 16 of her career-high 33 points in the fourth quarter. But the teams stayed close in the second half because of the Eagles’ tireless defense.
Trailing 32-18 in the third after a DiFranco 3-pointer, the Eagles ramped up their press and made advancing the ball a miserable chore for the Middies. They swarmed every ball-handler, hovered around 6-foot-4 standout Mary Meng and forced eight turnovers.
Their resulting 18-6 run pulled them within a basket, 38-36, just before the horn. Eagles players were fired up and loud as they huddled at their bench.
Ryann Clapham’s jumper at the start of the final period tied the game at 38, then Abby Liber hit a pair of free throws to give the Eagles a 40-38 lead. But all the energy used to rally started to fade and DiFranco got loose, scoring her team’s last nine points.
“Our goal was to keep running and running, and we were doing it, and then finally the press clicked in and we started giving them some pressure,” Schafer said. “ We had to take some risks because we were down, and we used so much energy I think we were a little gassed in the last four minutes.”
Foul trouble was also an issue for the Eagles in the final minutes. Liber took on the task of guarding the imposing Meng inside and was whistled for her fourth foul with 5:35 remaining. Sophomore Sarai Kittelberger also guarded Meng and picked up four fouls. The Middies got into the bonus midway through the quarter and DiFranco made 7 of 8 free throws.
Meng, a junior transfer from Community Christian School in Grafton, has been playing at an All-Ohio level. She finished her night with 15 points, 14 rebounds and six blocks while helping the Middies to a 40-23 advantage on the glass.
“She’s tall, much taller than us,” Liber said of the Meng matchup. “When we don’t have height, it’s hard to compete with that. I think we played hard and did our best to box out, but five inches is a lot.”
Liber led the hosts with 17 points, seven rebounds and four steals, and Clapham added 10 points and six assists. They trailed 12-7 in the first quarter and 29-18 at halftime.
“This is a hard gym to win in,” Middies coach Brittney McNamara said. “The last time Midview’s beaten Avon in this gym or swept them in a season, I don’t remember.”
Contact this reporter at sports@westlifenews.com or 440-871-5797.
