For the Avon girls and boys soccer teams, the most important part of playing back-to-back games at Brunswick on Aug. 12 was simply to get the 2022 regular season underway and compete.

After both programs graduated numerous senior contributors, they came away from Brunswick Automart Stadium knowing there’s still work to do with younger rosters.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.