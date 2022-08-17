For the Avon girls and boys soccer teams, the most important part of playing back-to-back games at Brunswick on Aug. 12 was simply to get the 2022 regular season underway and compete.
After both programs graduated numerous senior contributors, they came away from Brunswick Automart Stadium knowing there’s still work to do with younger rosters.
The Eagle girls took early control of a 3-1 victory, while the boys team dialed up its intensity late in a 2-1 loss.
“Just to have our first game and come out on top was fantastic,” Eagles girls coach Attila Csiszar said. “I think the girls worked hard. We’ve got some things, obviously, to clean up. But like I always say every year, with Avon, it takes us a little bit of time to get things going and connect passes. But once we do, it works.”
The girls team (1-0) received a boost from its promising crop of sophomores. Skylar Kruszka put the Eagles up 1-0 just six minutes in when she finished off an Olivia Pepe feed.
“It feels good to get right back into it,” Kruszka said of the opening win. “I’m super excited for this season. It was an amazing ball by Olivia Pepe, so shout out to her. I just got lucky. The goalie came out and I think I put it through her legs.”
Junior Ariana Vakos started in goal but was pulled by Csiszar in the 8th minute to provide more punch to the midfield, and wound up scoring late in the first half to make it 2-0. Sophomore Gianna Scott made it 3-0 in the 51st when she knocked home a rebound off a Kruszka attempt that was initially saved by Blue Devils goalie Claire Landfried.
The Eagles graduated 11 seniors from last years’ team that went 15-4 and played in a Division I district final, including its top scoring threats. Seeing young players start to fill those holes was an encouraging sign to Csiszar.
After replacing Vakos, sophomore goalie Sevilla Anderson made three saves. The Blue Devils’ (0-1) lone goal came via Brooke Allen in the 78th. Overall, the Eagles outshot the Blue Devils 7-4 on net.
In the nightcap, the Blue Devils (1-0) built a 2-0 lead late in the second half, but the Eagles (0-1) put together a furious rally in the final six minutes to nearly come out with a tie.
After Zac Shorts scored in the 74th minute, the Eagles found another gear and scored in the 75th when sophomore Gabe Kitchen found a sliver of daylight to shoot from 15 yards away amongst heavy traffic near the box. The Eagles generated four shot attempts in the final five minutes, but the Blue Devils were able to hold on for the win.
“I think they started to believe in themselves a little bit,” Eagles coach Chris Dore said of the late comeback. “We have a majority that’s a new cast of guys coming in that doesn’t have a lot of experience in terms of playing in games like this, so it’s going to take time.”
“At the end of the day, we don’t love bad results, but it’s not the end of the world,” he said. “The important thing is that we see progress, and we saw progress toward the end of the game.”
Despite the Eagles’ late rally, the Blue Devils outshot them on net 9-6. In a first half dominated by defense, Josh Krecic’s goal off a penalty kick in the 25th gave his team the 1-0 advantage.
The Eagles are a work in progress at the moment. Last year’s team went 17-3-2 and became the first Lorain County boys team to reach the final four. They lost a narrow 1-0 decision to eventual Division I state champion St. Ignatius in a semifinal last November, then 10 seniors graduated in the spring.
Ten varsity players are back, but most were in reserve roles during the team’s historic playoff run. Senior goalie Seth Warrick was the team’s starter a year ago and had a strong showing against the Blue Devils with seven saves.
“Seth’s a really good goalkeeper,” Dore said. “It’s no different than what he was last year, and he’s going to be even better this year. He made some great saves and he’s one of the best in the area.”
Contact this reporter at sports@westlifenews.com or 440-871-5797.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.