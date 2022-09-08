There was no shortage of excitement in the second half as both teams traded close calls, but rivals Avon and Avon Lake were unable to strike a decisive blow in their girls soccer matchup on Aug. 31.
That neither team was able to net the goal they needed was a downer for both rosters. But they could also take solace in the fact they’d be exiting Mark Wahlberg Chevrolet Stadium with a 0-0 tie and their late-season goals still intact.
One year ago, a 1-0 Eagles win over the Shoregals gave them the inside track toward an eventual Southwestern Conference championship. This time around, the tie assured that they can both continue playing for at least a share of first place.
“We played solid. We gave everything we had out here,” Shoregals coach Brian Salco said. “We had the better opportunities, but we just couldn’t quite hit them. For us to come out of here with one point, we’ll take it.”
Tough defense dominated the first half, then gave way to offensive punches and counter-punches in the second. Rachel Sheehan got off an open shot for the Shoregals (2-0-2, 0-0-1 SWC) in the 66th minute that was saved by Eagles keeper Sevilla Anderson. In the 73rd, Skylar Kruszka launched a shot that Shoregals goalie Maria Copfer saved. Isabella Fusco rifled a shot for the Eagles with 20 seconds left that sailed just over the crossbar.
The teams combined for 13 shots on goal – seven for the Shoregals and six for the Eagles. Copfer made all six of her team’s saves, while Anderson (3) and Ariana Vakos (4) combined efforts for the Eagles (2-1-2, 0-0-1 SWC).
“I think both teams did amazing,” Copfer said. “I think all three of us goaltenders did amazing. It really sucks we didn’t score, but at the end of the day I’m really happy with a tie against one of our best competitors in this conference.”
Afterward, Eagles coach Attila Cziszar thought his team missed an opportunity to earn a key win.
“I thought we lost the middle. I think our girls can give a lot more,” he said. “We’ve got to dial it in and keep the ball on the ground. I don’t think either team created at least five passes during the whole game. It was just back and forth, back and forth.”
One of her team’s most versatile players, Vakos was moved out of goal and into the midfield during the second half to provide more offense. The change worked, as the Eagles were able to press upfield more and generated four shots on goal in the final 30 minutes.
Both teams were playing through different forms of adversity. A 3-1 win at Shaker Heights on Aug. 27 came with several injuries to Salco’s roster, including the loss of starting center back Liz Manly for the season with a torn ACL. The Eagles were playing with heavy hearts, mourning the loss of schoolmate Kaleb Keffer, a junior who died on Aug. 27 from injuries sustained in a car accident days prior.
Eagles players and coaches wore white t-shirts with “#Keff” printed on the front in purple, as well as white wristbands. After lineups were announced, they released white balloons into the sky.
“We came out pretty well,” Vakos said. “We were mentally ready for this game. We knew it was a bigger game that we were playing for. We were playing for Kaleb, we were playing for our coach’s wife who has breast cancer, so we knew we wanted to bring it and show our community what we have, and play for each other.”
Tonight at 7, the Eagles will travel to Elyria while the Shoregals will host Berea-Midpark. On Saturday, the Shoregals will head out of conference to Westlake for a 5 p.m. matchup at Read Field.
