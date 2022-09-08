SP-07GSocLakeAvon1

Avon and Avon Lake still control their own Southwestern Conference destinies after playing to a 0-0 tie on Aug. 31.

 Photo by David Cleveland

There was no shortage of excitement in the second half as both teams traded close calls, but rivals Avon and Avon Lake were unable to strike a decisive blow in their girls soccer matchup on Aug. 31.

That neither team was able to net the goal they needed was a downer for both rosters. But they could also take solace in the fact they’d be exiting Mark Wahlberg Chevrolet Stadium with a 0-0 tie and their late-season goals still intact.

