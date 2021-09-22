Bay beats Rockets 21-7 in ‘Brown Jug’ match
It was a contest between a team that is used to winning against one that is starting to learn, and the experience paid off greatly Friday on Lou Duchee Field as the Bay Rockets took a 21-7 victory over a game, but outmatched Westlake Demons squad.
Westlake was coming off two consecutive victories, while Bay had a rare off week.
“You've got to give coach (Ron) Rutt credit,” said Westlake coach Dan LaRocco. “They are a championship team and they have that attitude. We're trying to get that. That's the important thing about rebuilding, getting that attitude.
“This is the first time in a long time that we've played in a game this big. Coach Rutt did a great job. We'd make adjustments and he'd make adjustments.”
With the win, Bay (3-1, 1-1 in the Great Lakes Conference) takes the Little Brown Jug. The win also gives the Rockets a 35-34-2 edge in the all-time series against Westlake (2-3, 1-1.)
“It's great to win this,” Rutt said. “We haven't played Westlake since 2014. Before that, they were our biggest rival.”
The contest featured two potent running attacks. The Rockets finished with 283 yards rushing with two plays gaining more than 100 yards. Pawie Ault led the way with 131 yards and a pair of touchdowns on 22 carries, and teammate Brendan Spellman added 114 yards and a touchdown on 14 carries.
Meanwhile, the Demons had 210 yards rushing with Will Ostrowski leading the way with 98 yards, including a 77-yard touchdown jaunt in the second quarter.
But it was miscues that doomed the Demons. Turnovers, lost momentum, and a huge sack ended several drives.
Down 14-7, the Demons were driving in the third quarter when the officials stopped the game for almost 10 minutes discussing a penalty. As it turned out, the crew gave a 15-yard penalty for a holding call.
The long delay – and penalty – ended a drive near midfield, causing the Demons to punt to Rockets 13.
Bay used a big play by Spellman to break loose from the tight contest on the next drive. Spellman ran for 51 yards before being tackled on the Demon 26. Three plays later, Spellman scored on a 4-yard run with 11:55 left in the contest. Cooper Baruxes's extra point gave Bay a 21-7 advantage.
The Demons threatened again on the next drive, but a 15-yard sack on third down by the Rockets’ Malachi Edgerly ended the drive.
“Fumbles, the sack,” LaRocco said. “They hurt us. It just killed our momentum.”
Bay took a 7-0 lead early in the game when Ault scored on a 5-yard run to cap a six-play, 65-yard drive with 6:21 left in the opening quarter.
Westlake showed toughness, knotting the game at 7-7 with just 39 seconds left in the opening quarter when Ostrowski sprinted around the right side for his touchdown. Basheer Alramahi's extra point tied the game.
The Rockets took a 14-7 halftime lead when Ault scored on another 5-yard run with 6:24 left in the half.
Bay was coming off an off week when its game with Valley Forge was cancelled due to foot and mouth disease.
“It was good and bad,” said Rutt of the week off. “We were able to get some rest and let some people get healed. But we lost that edge that we had.”
Meanwhile, LaRocco said he was proud of his team.
“We're young,” LaRocco said. “We've got two sophomores and a junior that didn't play last year on the offensive line. They're doing a good job.”
Bay takes on another rival this Friday when the Rockets play host to Rocky River, which upended Elyria Catholic 21-20 last week. Westlake travels to North Olmsted, a 45-0 victor over Fairview.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.