Topher Reed loves the game of golf and thrives on competition. So it’s no surprise that he spent his summer in the thick of some of the toughest junior tournaments in the country.
Technically, the past two months have counted as summer vacation for the incoming St. Ignatius senior, as long as your idea of a summer break is prowling a course, knowing that a single bogey could mean a swift drop on the leaderboard.
In Reed’s view, that counts as a summer well-spent. The Fairview Park resident estimated he’s competed in around 12 tournaments since April that lasted two days or more, not counting any one-day events or Sunday rounds with his father, Chris.
“I usually play in a tournament right after the high school season, then take about a week off,” he said. “Then I get lots of practice time in and swing development, try to get stronger and faster. I get back into tournament play in April usually, then play through the summer.”
This summer provided a pair of unforgettable opportunities for Reed, as he played two of the biggest junior events in the country in the span of two weeks.
From July 12-15, he played in the 45th Boys Junior PGA Championship at Kearney Golf Links in Lexington, KY, and shot a 7-under 277 (rounds of 69-67-67-74) to finish tied for 10th place. He was 12-under at one point, but some late-round bogeys dropped him in the standings.
“That was probably the best tournament I played (this year),” Reed said.
He’s played in the same tournament as decorated pros Tiger Woods and Jordan Spieth, but his exciting July wasn’t over. On July 19-20, he played in the 73rd U.S. Junior Amateur Championship at the Country Club of North Carolina, located in the Village of Pinehurst, NC.
Contested on the club’s two courses, the full tournament ran from July 19-24. Reed shot rounds of 74 and 75 during the first two days, tying for 84th place and missing the cut. Nick Dunlap, a high-schooler from Huntsville, AL, went on to win the tournament and book a spot in next year’s U.S. Open.
Reed said that after he’d qualified for the Junior Amateur, he didn’t realize how major of a tournament it was.
“I was excited when I qualified, then watched some videos from (past tournaments) and was like, oh crap, it’s a big tournament,” he said. “Right when I got there, just the feeling and atmosphere of the tournament was fun to be at. I was enjoying every second.
“Every stroke could put you up or down 20 spots (on the leaderboard),” he said. “It’s by far the best field I’ve ever played. It was awesome.”
Even if he wasn’t going to win the tournament, it was still a win-win situation. He got to play two rounds at a picturesque venue, got to test himself against many of the best young golfers in the country, and also got to live it up a little off the course. The country club not only gave each player his own locker, but they were allowed all the free food and drink they could handle in the players lounge.
Reed used the experience of playing such tournaments – along with the many he takes part in around the state during the spring and summer months – to his advantage as his final high school season has started. Once a player who applied too much focus toward crushing the ball as far as possible, he’s reigned himself in, working more on accuracy and course management.
“I got a lot better this year at hitting greens and hitting fairways,” he said. “I don’t need to hit it as hard as I think I do sometimes. Early in the year, I was trying to swing as hard as I could and just drive it out there. Then I slowed my swing down and started hitting it better, more consistently. All around, I’ve improved pretty consistently.”
Reed spends a lot of time around the game, which he learned at a young age from Chris, a PGA-certified teaching pro and member at Columbia Hills Country Club in Columbia Station. Topher said he was holding clubs by the age of 2 and was playing competitively by age 4.
He started playing rounds locally at courses like Mastick Woods and Big Met, then migrated over to Columbia Hills, where he’s spent an untold number of hours practicing every facet of his well-rounded game.
An Ohio State University commit, Reed will serve as a captain for the Wildcats this fall as they gun for a spot in the Division I state tournament. Last season, they qualified as a team and finished as runners-up, three strokes behind champion Akron Archbishop Hoban.
Individually, Reed shot a total of 146 during the two days to finish second on the leaderboard.
“I think the sky’s the limit for us,” Reed said of the Wildcats roster, which only lost two players to graduation. “Our team’s going to be awesome and I’m excited to see what we can do.”
